Wisconsin women's hockey vs St Thomas: Time, TV, streaming

The top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers close their 2025 home slate with a two-game series against the No. 15 St. Thomas Tommies

Wisconsin's Marianne Picard (18) fights for the puck after a faceoff with St. Thomas' Brieja Parent on Saturday March 2, 2024 at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Badgers fans have just one last chance to catch the top-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team at home before the calendar flips to 2026. After this weekend's series against the No. 15 St. Thomas Tommies, UW does not have another home game for over two months.

A Thanksgiving weekend tournament, an extended December break, and a minor scheduling quirk mean that St. Thomas is Wisconsin's only home opponent on the schedule between now and January 24th. After transitioning up from Division III in 2020, voters are ranking the Tommies in the polls for the first time.

St. Thomas (8-8-0, 3-7-0 WCHA) still faces a long way to climb in a supposed "jump year" for head coach Bethany Brausen's squad. The Tommies sit in fifth place in the WCHA conference standings, but have only accumulated half as many points as the fourth-place Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs through four games.

Meanwhile, the Badgers (12-1-1, 8-1-1 WCHA), who are a perfect 17-0 all-time against the Tommies, sit tied atop the leaderboard with the Ohio State Buckeyes. No matter the opponent's relative strength, Wisconsin head coach Mark Johnson is focused on the task at hand.

"Whether it's Saint Thomas or whether it's Minnesota, it's, you know, have two or three good practices, hopefully, through the week. Get your kids excited, get them healthy, and then go on the ice and play with some enthusiasm," Johnson said in his weekly press conference. "And, you know, hopefully being at home will create some energy for us."

How to watch Wisconsin women's hockey vs. St. Thomas Tommies women's hockey

Where: LaBahn Arena, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Listen/Radio: 1070 AM The Game / iHeartRadio (Play-by-play: Paul Braun)

Game 1 details

When: Thursday, November 20th, 7:00 p.m. Central

Watch/Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Game 2 details

When: Friday, November 21st, 7:00 p.m. Central

Watch/Streaming: Big Ten Plus

