After two torn ACL injuries, Wisconsin commit Luke Emmerich ready to shine
Monticello, Minnesota 2025 safety Luke Emmerich verbally committed to Wisconsin in May over top offers from Minnesota, Michigan State and USC, but he had quite the journey getting there.
Emmerich suffered a torn ACL as a sophomore and he was on the road to recovery when he suffered the same injury before his junior year of high school.
"I definitely had some doubts every once in a while, but my idea of what I wanted to do never changed," Emmerich told Randy Shaver, who launched a prep football podcast after his recent retirement after decades on the anchor desk at KARE 11. "Just wanting to get to the next step is really what drove me and it worked out great."
By the time he was fully recovered from his second torn ACL he only had one year of high school football to go, so he turned to track and field to show off his speed. In the 100-meter sprint, Emmerich ran with a time of 10.69 seconds to win a meet. It as a blazing-fast time for a high schooler coming off two major knee surgeries.
He said that he went straight to X to post the video and then offers began to pour in. From April 23 to May 2 he received 11 FBS offers. Wisconsin came the day after the video and offered him on April 24.
"It all worked out that I was able to get an offer from them, I knew pretty quick once they offered, that was the offer I was waiting for," Emmerich told Shaver. "Me and my parents went out to dinner that night after I got the offer and we talked about when are we going to make a decision? We knew pretty much right after that offer that I was going to go to Wisconsin."
Emmerich is committed to the school that he has wanted to attend since his freshman year of high school, and 2024 will be an opportunity for him to skyrocket in recruiting rankings and further cement himself as an athlete overcoming major obstacles.
Entering his senior year at Monticello High School, Emmerich is expected to play quarterback, wide receiver and safety. He has a chance to firmly cement himself in the race for the 2024 Minnesota Mr. Football award.
