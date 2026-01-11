Ranking the Wisconsin Badgers four most important offensive transfer additions

MADISON, Wis. - In one week, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has completely transformed his roster.



Following a season with the most losses since 1990, the Badgers had promised an influx of money and resources to put a more competitive product on the field. The addition of 25 transfers (and possibly more) is the result of the coaching staff making a concerted effort to address a lack of depth or a lack of competition at virtually every position on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.



With the blitz of prospects commits, we rank our four most important transfer additions on offense after the first week of the portal based on immediate impact and position of need.

Oklahoma State's Shamar Rigby (7) runs after a reception as Baylor's Jacob Redding (38) defends in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4, Wide receiver Shamar Rigby

Wisconsin's passing game with devoid of big, athletic receivers last season who generated big plays. Rigby has Big Ten experience with Purdue but broke out last season with Oklahoma State. He caught 25 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown, including three games with 50 or more receiving yards. Most importantly, Rigby didn't register a drop on 42 targets.



Listed at 6-foot-3, he offers valuable length to the Badgers receiving corps, offering a wide catch radius on the outside. For a group that lost its top three pass catchers last season, adding the skills that Rigby has was a must.

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Austin Kawecki (51) waits to snap the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

3, Center Austin Kawecki

Wisconsin has a lot of really solid young offensive linemen returning on its roster - Colin Cubberly, Kevin Heywood, Emerson Mandell, Logan Powell, and Hardy Watts to name a few. None of those players are older than juniors, so the Badgers adding a left guard in P.J. Wilkins (185 snaps at left guard for Ole Miss in 2025) and former four-star Lucas Simmons (24 games played at Florida State) should enhance the competition.



But the Badgers don't have an established center with Jake Renfro leaving the program, which is why Kawecki was an important addition from Oklahoma State. The 6-4, 300-pound interior offensive lineman started 10 of his 11 games with the Cowboys at center last season and has played in 25 career games since debuting in 2022. It'd be a shock to not see him under center when the Badgers open the season.

Nov 22, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama (24) runs the football against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

2, Running back Abu Sama

With a lack of explosiveness from Wisconsin's running game in 2025, the Badgers added three tailbacks to add depth and talent to the position. Sama feels like the favorite to earn the starting spot when camp opens because of his experience and ability to make people miss. Sama forced 48 missed tackles on his 148 rushing attempts last season, according to Pro Football Focus, ranking him 26th nationally in that category and 15th among tailbacks in power-four conferences. It isn't a one off either, as Sama's 85 missed tackles forced since 2024 ranks third among Big 12 running backs.



Sama had 1,933 yards during his three seasons at Iowa State, including 732 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Colton Joseph (1) throws a pass during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

1, Quarterback Colton Joseph

Shocker, right? Joseph was the top target for Wisconsin, and the Badgers secured his commitment quickly, which allowed many other pieces to fall into place.



Joseph had a standout season for the Monarchs, who ranked 16th nationally in total offense (460.8). He was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while running for 1,007 yards and 13 scores.



A two-year starter for the Monarchs, Joseph has over 4,200 passing yards and more than 1,600 rushing yards, along with 56 total touchdowns.



The quarterback position has been inconsistent in all three seasons under Fickell but bottomed out last year, as four different starting quarterbacks had UW rank 111th in completion percentage (57.7), 117th in yards per completion (10.43), 126th in passing efficiency (109.64), and 130th in passing yards (136.4 ypg).



Joseph has his flaws, but he is a significant upgrade at the position and will open spring as the clear favorite to start.

