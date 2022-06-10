Skip to main content

Wisconsin football official visit preview: Georgia cornerback Quentin Ajiero

The Badgers have several cornerbacks on campus this weekend, including three-star Quentin Ajiero from Georgia.

Over the weekend of June 10, the Wisconsin Badgers football team will host nine official visitors from the 2023 recruiting class. The list of visitors includes three committed prospects and six uncommitted targets who hold the Badgers in high regard.

Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player in an attempt to preview their upcoming trip to Madison.

Next in line in our rolling set of previews is three-star cornerback Quentin Ajiero. 

Name: Quentin Ajiero

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

High School: North Cobb High School

Hometown: Kennesaw, Georgia

Projected Position: Cornerback

247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 103 CB in 2023; No. 99 player in Georgia

Rivals Rank: three-stars; No. 67 CB; No. 59 in Georgia

Other scholarship offers: Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Boston College, Buffalo,  Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Kent State, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, Troy, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky

Previous visits to Wisconsin: This weekend's official visit to Madison will be Quentin Ajiero's first time on campus.

Primary recruiters: Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat is the primary recruiter for Ajiero. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has also been in contact with him during the process as well. 

Four things to know:

  • Quentin Ajiero recorded 47 tackles, five tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, and an interception last season in 12 games for North Cobb High School. 
  • Wisconsin offered Ajiero back on March 3. 
  • Ajiero took an official visit to Georgia Tech last weekend, and the Yellow Jackets are the perceived favorite at this time. He has an additional official visit scheduled with Duke on June 17. 
  • Ajiero is one of four defensive back recruits taking an official visit to Madison this weekend. 

Junior film:

