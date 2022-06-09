Skip to main content

Wisconsin football official visit preview: Texas cornerback A.J. Tisdell

The Badgers have a loaded group of cornerbacks on campus this weekend, including three-star A.J. Tisdell.

Over the weekend of June 10, the Wisconsin Badgers football team will host nine official visitors from the 2023 recruiting class. The list of visitors includes three committed prospects and six uncommitted targets who hold the Badgers in high regard.

Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player in an attempt to preview their upcoming trip to Madison.

Today, we begin by previewing cornerback A.J. Tisdell, an intriguing defensive back from Texas. 

Name: A.J. Tisdell 

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

High School: College Station High School

Hometown: College Station, Texas

Projected Position: Cornerback

247 Sports Rank: unranked

Rivals Rank: three-stars

Other scholarship offers: Baylor, Buffalo, Cal, Colorado State, North Texas, Sam Houston State, SMU, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, Utah State, Vanderbilt

Previous visits to Wisconsin: This weekend's official visit to Madison will be Tisdell's first time on campus.

Primary recruiters: Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been the primary point of contact with A.J. Tisdell. 

Six things to know:

  • Tisdell recorded 48 tackles, one interception, and 11 pass breakups as a junior. 
  • The three-star cornerback was named to the District 8-5A first team. 
  • Wisconsin offered Tisdell back on April 8, and the Badgers have the only Crystal Ball on 247 Sports. 
  • Tisdell does not have any other official visits scheduled at this time. 
  • The speedy cornerback prospect also participates in track and field.

Junior Film:

You can check out his entire sophomore film here

