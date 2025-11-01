Wisconsin Badgers 4-star QB commit throws 5 TDs in 21-point comeback victory
The Wisconsin Badgers are desperate for better quarterback play. Their prized recruit in the class of 2026 is showing that he can provide it.
Four-star QB Ryan Hopkins from California put on a show Friday night, leading his team to a spectacular comback victory.
Luke Fickell would love to have a passer who could do that right now.
Hopkins plays for Mater Dei, who trailed 24-10 at the half against the No. 1 team in the state, St. John Bosco.
In the second half, he completed nine of his 12 pass attempts for 175 yards and four touchdowns to secure a 36-31 victory.
Related: Wisconsin Badgers' 2026 QB commit connects on multiple deep bombs in dominant win
Hopkins finished the game with five touchdown passes and nearly 300 yards, including a 70-yard score to Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr., who had over 200 receiving yards on the day.
It's the quarterback's fourth multi-touchdown game of the season, according to Max Preps. He had been more quiet in his last two games, when he didn't throw any touchdowns in back-to-back wins.
He looks the part of a future Big Ten passer, and Badger Blitz reports that Hopkins remains firmly committed to playing for Wisconsin despite the Badgers' losing streak.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
He is Fickell's only quarterback commit for the class of 2026. ESPN ranks him as the 11th best QB in the country as a four-star recruit, while Rivals and 247 Sports have him as a three-star in the Top 45.
As Wisconsin continues to struggle under center, the opportunity only gets bigger for Hopkins to have an early impact in Madison.