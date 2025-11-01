Wisconsin Badgers trying to flip another Top 25 RB recruit already committed in 2026 class
The Wisconsin Badgers already have a Top 25 running back recruit from the state of Georgia committed for the 2026 class.
Luke Fickell's staff is going after a second one.
Four-star Amari Latimer from Sandy Creek, Georgia has been committed to the program since late June.
As he takes visits to other major college football programs this fall, the Badgers are going after a second, highly ranked ball-carrier from the same state.
Related: 3 schools battling to flip Wisconsin Badgers' top-tier RB commit for 2026
This week, Wisconsin made an offer to three-star running back Qwantavius Wiggins from Fairburn, Georgia and plans to bring him in for a visit.
Wiggins committed to Florida International in mid-June but is receiving growing interest from Power 4 schools.
He took a recent visit to the Georgia Bulldogs, though they haven't formally offered him yet, and he was set to visit Florida State this weekend. Auburn also recently made him an offer.
Wiggins is ranked as the No. 23 running back in the country for 2026 by 247 Sports, though Rivals and ESPN rank him lower.
For comparison, 247 Sports has Latimer as the No. 18 RB.
Wiggins remains committed to FIU for now as he takes visits, just as Latimer does for Wisconsin as he explores other potential options.
But the Badgers and running backs coach Devon Spalding are in pursuit of whatever talent they can find and staying prepared for whatever happens next.