Report: Wisconsin Badgers 'in the mix' for 4-star WR recruit who decommitted from UCLA
The Wisconsin Badgers have two wide receivers committed for the 2026 recruiting class, but Luke Fickell and his staff are looking to add another big name into the mix.
Wisconsin hasn't been shy about pursuing recruits who decommitted from other schools that fired their head coach, and Fickell has another former UCLA target in his sights.
According to Rivals, the Badgers are firmly "in the mix" for four-star wide receiver Xavier Stinson from Port Saint Lucie, Florida.
Stinson reportedly hasn't ruled out a return to the Bruins as well, but he will be taking a visit to Madison in the coming weeks.
Related: Elite Wisconsin Badgers WR commit for 2026 visiting Top 15 SEC team for Week 9
He is rated a four-star receiver by ESPN, which ranks him as a Top 60 WR in the country. Rivals and 247 Sports have him a three-star prospect and a Top 120 receiver.
Stinson is listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds and has shown a consistent ability to make big plays down field.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
The Badgers are facing some tight competition for his services from the likes of UCLA, Iowa, Illinois and Kentucky.
If Wisconsin landed him, he would join four-star Jayden Petit and three-star Zion Legree in the school's 2026 class of wide receivers.
WR coach Jordan Reid has been one of Fickell's top recruiters, landing four-star receivers like Eugene Hilton Jr. and Kyan Berry-Johnson.