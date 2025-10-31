Wisconsin Badgers' hidden gem added to Comeback Player of the Year watch list
Mason Reiger isn't talked about among the top pass rushers in the country, but the Wisconsin Badgers' defensive end has been a hidden gem amid a season of struggles.
He's starting to get some recognition for his excellence, though. On Friday, he was added to the watch list for the Comeback Player of the Year Award.
Reiger's three sacks this season don't tell the story of how good he's been for the Badgers' defense.
According to PFF, he also recorded three QB hits and his 20 QB hurries are good for the second-most in the Big Ten this season.
Reiger has been equally impactful in the running game, where he sets a strong edge that is a focal point for Wisconsin's ability to shut down running backs.
His 12 run stops this season ranks fourth in the Big Ten. PFF's data shows that his tackles in the running game come after opposing ball carriers gain an average of just 1.7 yards per carry.
Reiger has been a huge boost to the Badgers' defensive line after his missed most of last season at Louisville with an injury.
Wisconsin has been confident in what his talent could provide. The only question was whether he could stay healthy.
Luke Fickell has been enjoying the fruits of Reiger's comeback, and the national award committee is taking notice too.