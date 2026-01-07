Wisconsin Badgers add high upside defensive tackle with pass rushing prowess in transfer portal

The transfer portal was critical for the Wisconsin Badgers to build their elite run defense last season, as Luke Fickell made it a priority to add bigger bodies to the defensive line.

Now, he's tapping back into the portal to replace some of those transfers who graduated this winter.

It started Tuesday with the signing of University of Buffalo defensive tackle Junior Poyser.

I am Excited to announce my commitment to Wisconsin 🦡

Poyser was originally a three-star recruit out of Massachusetts in the 2023 class and redshirted his first season before developing into a starter over the previous two years.

In 2025, he recorded 31 tackles and 5.5 sacks to go with a forced fumble.

According to PFF, he recorded four QB hits and 15 hurries as well, ranking as one of the Top 10 defensive tackles in the country in pressure rate.

Highest pressure rate, FBS interior defenders (min. 50 pass-rush snaps):



Adam Trick, Miami (OH): 20.8%

Jared Badie, San Diego State: 18.2%

Dylan Howell, UL-Monroe: 17.4%

Damonte Smith, MTSU: 16.1%

Bai Jobe, Miami (OH): 16.0%

Floyd Boucard, USC: 15.8%

Junior Poyser, Buffalo:

Poyser comes to Wisconsin with two years of eligibility remaining and a great opportunity to be an impact play-maker right away.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 310 pounds, he can give the Badgers in interior pass rush threat they didn't quite have in 2025, with most of their pressure coming from their edge rushers.

UW graduated four different defensive linemen who played key parts in their rotation this season, and Fickell will likely need to add more than just Poyser in the portal.

But he has the potential to make a name for himself quickly in Madison and provide a steal in the portal from Buffalo.

