Two Wisconsin Badgers defensive commits placed on 'flip watch' by national recruiting expert
Momentum is building toward the Wisconsin Badgers losing at least one class of 2026 commit to another school.
Some of the team's top recruits have been taking visits to other schools amid Wisconsin's losing streak, and national recruiting experts are smelling blood in the water.
Greg Smith from Rivals put out a list Wednesday of five prospects in the Midwest that at risk of flipping their commitments. Two of them are part of the Badgers' 2026 class.
The first is less of a surprise: three-star defensive lineman Djidjou Bah from Tennessee.
He committed to Wisconsin back in early June, but he has been more open about his recruiting options this fall.
Bah visited Georgia Tech this weekend and raved about coach Brent Pry, which is a big part of why he landed on "flip watch," though other teams have offered him as well.
Rivals reports that he could take another to the Yellowjackets in November, with the possibility of securing his flip.
The other Wisconsin commit on the list is three-star linebacker Aden Reeder from Cincinnati.
He revealed this week that he will be taking a visit to Michigan this weekend, and Rivals believes he is a top target for the Wolverines.
Smith reported that Michigan is looking to flip a linebacker in the 2026 class, and right now it's the only school Reeder is scheduled to visit.
He committed to Wisconsin in May before even taking his official summer visit in June.
Reeder raved about that visit at the time, but now the Wolverines will get the chance to impress him as well.
Luke Fickell and his recruiting staff are now on defense as they try to maintain these and other commitments at risk of flipping. It's that time of year in the recruiting calendar, as the Badgers work to flip other schools commits too.