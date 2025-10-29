All Badgers

Report: 3 schools battling to flip Wisconsin Badgers' top-tier RB commit for 2026

The Wisconsin Badgers are facing competition from some of the top programs in the country to keep their star running back commit for the 2026 class.

Lorin Cox

Four-star running back Amari Latimer is one of Wisconsin's key recruiting targets for the 2026 class.
Four-star running back Amari Latimer is one of Wisconsin's key recruiting targets for the 2026 class. / Courtesy of Jake Kocorowski
In this story:

The Wisconsin Badgers are facing competition from some of the top programs in the country to keep their star running back commit for the 2026 class.

Four-star RB Amari Latimer from Sandy Creek, Georgia is still committed to the Badgers, but he's taking another visit elsewhere this weekend as the risk of a flip continues to rise.

According to Steve Wiltfong of On3, Latimer will take an official visit to Tennessee for their game against Oklahoma.

Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter

Latimer committed to Wisconsin after taking his official summer visit at the end of June.

Earlier this season, he also took a visit to Ohio State, and he was spotted wearing Buckeyes sleeves on his high school football field.

According to Wiltfong, Ohio State remains in the mix for Latimer, and Miami is also making a strong push for him.

Related: Wisconsin Badgers pursuing multiple Penn State recruits who decommitted after firing

It's tough competition for Wisconsin to keep him away from the No. 1, No. 10 and No. 14 teams in the country, but it will be one of Luke Fickell's most important recruiting battles to keep him.

Latimer is ranked as a Top 20 running back in the country by both 247 Sports and ESPN. Rivals has him as a Top 275 player overall.

He is having a dominant senior season, so it's no wonder that major programs have come calling while the Badgers continue to struggle.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Home/Recruiting