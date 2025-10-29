Report: 3 schools battling to flip Wisconsin Badgers' top-tier RB commit for 2026
The Wisconsin Badgers are facing competition from some of the top programs in the country to keep their star running back commit for the 2026 class.
Four-star RB Amari Latimer from Sandy Creek, Georgia is still committed to the Badgers, but he's taking another visit elsewhere this weekend as the risk of a flip continues to rise.
According to Steve Wiltfong of On3, Latimer will take an official visit to Tennessee for their game against Oklahoma.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
Latimer committed to Wisconsin after taking his official summer visit at the end of June.
Earlier this season, he also took a visit to Ohio State, and he was spotted wearing Buckeyes sleeves on his high school football field.
According to Wiltfong, Ohio State remains in the mix for Latimer, and Miami is also making a strong push for him.
Related: Wisconsin Badgers pursuing multiple Penn State recruits who decommitted after firing
It's tough competition for Wisconsin to keep him away from the No. 1, No. 10 and No. 14 teams in the country, but it will be one of Luke Fickell's most important recruiting battles to keep him.
Latimer is ranked as a Top 20 running back in the country by both 247 Sports and ESPN. Rivals has him as a Top 275 player overall.
He is having a dominant senior season, so it's no wonder that major programs have come calling while the Badgers continue to struggle.