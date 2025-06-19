Had a wonderful camp at @BadgerFootball and after receiving O Line camp MVP, I am blessed to have received a (PWO) offer from @CoachBlaz @CaseyRabach_61 and @CoachFick! @BayPortFootbal1 @CoachJorgy @CoachJorgyBP @MrNelsonBP @PrepRedzoneWI @MrKrosHSSD @AdamMannn @Pirate_Pride1 pic.twitter.com/K6iAYp6KZT