What's next for this in-state offensive lineman after a Wisconsin Badgers walk-on offer
Aiden Dirksen's recruiting journey started off slow, but the last couple of weeks have brought forth chances to play at the next level.
That includes one from the University of Wisconsin football program.
Dirksen has announced offers from FCS Illinois State and Division II schools Jamestown, Minnesota State and Washburn. since June 6. But not only did the 2026 Green Bay Bay Port offensive lineman earn one of the camp MVP honors during Sunday's camp at Wisconsin, it also produced his first FBS opportunity with a preferred walk-on spot with the homestate Badgers.
Wisconsin offensive line coach AJ Blazek told Dirksen to go get his dad after the camp ended, and after waiting to chat with the assistant again, he received the good news.
"I think every kid in Wisconsin who watches football has at one point or another been like, 'Wow, I want to be a Badger,'" Dirksen said. "And to have that opportunity, it means a lot to me, to have coaches in such an elite program think that I'm good enough to be a part of their program.
"And that's special to me, and I want to take advantage of that and and see where everything goes."
Dirksen was part of an impressive group of recruits who participated in Wisconsin's camp on Sunday, which was arguably the most loaded of the four sessions the program offered this month in terms of lineman talent. Others who participated Sunday were 2027 twin offensive linemen Hunter and Reece Mallinger (Sussex Hamilton) and defensive lineman Richie Flanigan (Green Bay Notre Dame Academy).
Among the feedback Dirksen received from Blazek were some intricacies of pass protection.
"I've been going to that camp for the past three summers now. It's definitely my favorite," Dirksen said. "I like getting coached by coach Blazek and the entire Wisconsin O-line coaching staff. I like the way that they teach and the way they coach.
"I felt that, that camp had a lot of good competition. There were several other D-I athletes for me to go up against and compare myself and see how I do against them. But I thought that was a really good camp, and I enjoyed it a lot."
Dirksen, listed at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds on Hudl, has participated in camps at UW-Oshkosh, Northwestern and Wisconsin this summer. Other schools that he feels are currently showing interest are David Braun's Wildcats and Central Michigan.
Dirksen's grateful for the preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers, but he's also still seeing if any opportunities pop up ahead. He is set to return to Wisconsin for another visit Thursday, however, and a decision could be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.
"I plan on committing early-to-mid July at the latest," Dirksen said. "I don't have the specific school that I want to commit to yet. That's kind of weighing the factors right now and seeing which is the best fit for me."
