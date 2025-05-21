Wisconsin Badgers pursuing in-state 2026 LB recruit after 3-star target commits to Arizona State
Another 2026 linebacker is choosing to play elsewhere, but all eyes are now on an in-state recruit who recently received an offer from the Wisconsin Badgers.
Mason Marden, a three-star recruit who plays for St. Louis Ladue Horton Watkins, announced Wednesday via Instagram his commitment to Arizona State. Marden had placed Wisconsin within his list of top five schools a couple of weeks ago.
Marden's Instagram page showed 21 offers overall, which also includes Power Four schools Kentucky, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Louisville, Stanford, Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Northwestern.
Wisconsin already received one commitment from a 2026 linebacker in Cincinnati St. Xavier’s Aden Reeder on May 12, and another target is scheduled for an official visit the weekend of May 30-June 1.
Ben Wenzel, a three-star recruit from in-state Appleton North, announced Tuesday an offer from the Badgers. He also visited Wisconsin earlier this spring.
Wenzel is listed at 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds on Hudl, and according to wissports.net, he finished his junior season with 83 tackles, one tackle for loss and two forced fumbles.
Wenzel has announced Power Four offers from Kansas, Michigan State and Oklahoma since March. He also tweeted about official visits set to the Jayhawks (June 20-22) and Sooners for next month.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
