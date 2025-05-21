All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers pursuing in-state 2026 LB recruit after 3-star target commits to Arizona State

3-star linebacker target Mason Marden committed to Arizona State over an offer from the Wisconsin Badgers, but Luke Fickell's staff has their eyes on an in-state recruit as an alternative option.

Fond du Lac High School's Max Mengel (1) pulls down a first down reception against Appleton North High School's Ben Wenzel (50) and Bobby Salm (4) during their football game Thursday, August 31, 2023, in Fond du Lac, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Another 2026 linebacker is choosing to play elsewhere, but all eyes are now on an in-state recruit who recently received an offer from the Wisconsin Badgers. 

Mason Marden, a three-star recruit who plays for St. Louis Ladue Horton Watkins, announced Wednesday via Instagram his commitment to Arizona State. Marden had placed Wisconsin within his list of top five schools a couple of weeks ago.

Marden's Instagram page showed 21 offers overall, which also includes Power Four schools Kentucky, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Louisville, Stanford, Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Northwestern.

Wisconsin already received one commitment from a 2026 linebacker in Cincinnati St. Xavier’s Aden Reeder on May 12, and another target is scheduled for an official visit the weekend of May 30-June 1.

Ben Wenzel, a three-star recruit from in-state Appleton North, announced Tuesday an offer from the Badgers. He also visited Wisconsin earlier this spring.

Wenzel is listed at 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds on Hudl, and according to wissports.net, he finished his junior season with 83 tackles, one tackle for loss and two forced fumbles.

Wenzel has announced Power Four offers from Kansas, Michigan State and Oklahoma since March. He also tweeted about official visits set to the Jayhawks (June 20-22) and Sooners for next month.

Jake Kocorowski has covered the Wisconsin football program since the 2013 season for a few outlets, most recently at the Wisconsin State Journal/BadgerExtra. He wrote, directed and edited BadgerExtra’s “Rags to Roses” series about the 1993 Wisconsin football team that won second place in the 2023 APSE Division C Project category.

