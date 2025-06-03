4-star tight end commits to Wisconsin Badgers
Luke Fickell and the University of Wisconsin football program reeled in another tight end from the state of Washington.
Jack Sievers, who plays for Everett Archbishop Murphy, announced Monday his commitment to the Badgers.
ESPN evaluates Sievers the highest as a four-star recruit and No. 14 tight end in the 2026 class. On3, 247 and Rivals currently see him as a mid-to-high three-star recruit.
He took an unofficial visit to Wisconsin in early April and returned for an official visit this past weekend. Other contenders included Boise State, Minnesota and San Diego State, as he had previously announced official visits to those schools. He also tweeted Power Four offers from California and Oklahoma.
Here are three takeaways from Sievers’ commitment.
Wisconsin is getting a tight end with speed
Sievers is listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds on Hudl, but he doesn’t move like a rumbling, stumbling tight end. He ran an 11.08 100-meter dash on May 21, according to Athletic.net.
Watch his junior Hudl highlights, and Archbishop Murphy gave Sievers the rock on some running plays. He can also use his speed to create yards after catch and pull away from defenders at the high school level.
If he can keep his speed while adding to his frame, he could be an extremely versatile tight end within Jeff Grimes’ offense that likes to stress defenses down the field.
Another Washington tight end decides to head East
Sievers isn’t the first tight end from the state of Washington to commit to Wisconsin under coach Luke Fickell. Junior Tucker Ashcraft, who put together a solid performance during 2025 spring practices, committed to the Badgers in December 2022 just weeks into Fickell’s time in Madison.
The other Washington native who has committed to the Wisconsin football program in recent memory is offensive lineman Walker Williams (Tacoma Sound Christian Academy). Williams played only 16 games in his Badgers career from 2012-15, according to the team’s profile.
Give credit where credit is due for Wisconsin early during this official visit period
Wisconsin came into the first weekend of official visits with seven commits for its 2026 class. They’ve now added four alone from the first group of recruits who took official visits from May 29-June 1.
Sievers' announcement is a nice bounce back for the program to continue its momentum that started this weekend. The Badgers are now back at 10 commits for the 2026 class after projected outside linebacker Carmelow Reed flipped his verbal pledge to Mississippi less than an hour prior to Sievers' tweet.
