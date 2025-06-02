Wisconsin Badgers 'the best of both worlds' for 2026 defensive line commit
Djidjou Bah gave his verbal commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, but it was the staff's efforts earlier this year that really paid off.
The three-star recruit who plays for Germantown High School in Tennessee announced his intentions to join Wisconsin's 2026 class on Sunday, but it was a relatively quick rapport-building process.
He wasn't able to make it to any of the program's spring practices in April, so the staff ended up coming to him. He tweeted an offer from the Badgers in early May, and then scheduled an official visit for this past weekend that eventually led to his commitment.
"Once they came to see me that second time during the spring, I was shocked," Bah said. "They came to see me twice, so that was big for me. That just shows major love."
"And just talking to the coaches, and talking to coach (E.J.) Whitlow in the position meeting, just him having a plan for me, that's when I knew I was a Badger."
Bah became the 10th recruit to announce his intentions to become a Badger for the 2026 class. He's one of two defensive linemen alongside fellow three-star recruit Arthur Scott (Streetsboro, Ohio), who also committed to the program this weekend.
"I just felt like it was the best of both worlds," Bah said. "To be able to play the best conference in college football, and have strong academics, it goes a long way."
Connecting with the players made an impact on Bah, whose host was freshman defensive lineman Xavier Ukponu. He also spent time with redshirt junior defensive lineman Charles Perkins, who is from Memphis. Germantown is just east of Memphis.
"(Perkins) told me that's the best decision he ever made in his life," Bah said. "So to hear that from Charles, that was big for me."
Bah's mother and father came with him on the official visit, who according to the defensive lineman, "are big on academics." Wisconsin checks that box.
Talks with his parents at the hotel this weekend, which included a call with his coach, resulted in the family coming to the conclusion that it "was a good fit."
Bah previously had announced official visits to Iowa (the weekend of June 6-8), Indiana (June 13-15) and Michigan State (June 20-22). Those are now called off, and he plans to enroll early at Wisconsin.
"So they believe I'll be a great three-tech (lining up on the outside shoulder of an opposing offensive guard) for them, defensive tackle playing the interior," Bah said.
