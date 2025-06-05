All Badgers

A former Wisconsin quarterback commit will stay in the Midwest to play at the next level.

Pickerington North's Jarin Mock (8) makes a pass in the first half of the Division I regional final game at Historic Crew Stadium on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
Pickerington North's Jarin Mock (8) makes a pass in the first half of the Division I regional final game at Historic Crew Stadium on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jarin Mock, a three-star recruit from Pickerington North High School in Ohio, announced Thursday his commitment to Bowling Green.

Mock actually Wisconsin's first commit of the 2026 class when he tweeted his intentions to become part of the Badgers' program in July 2024. That was when former assistant Phil Longo still ran Wisconsin's offense.

Coach Luke Fickell announced the firing of Longo after the Badgers' 16-13 loss to No. 1 Oregon on Nov. 17. Mock took an unofficial visit to Madison for that game.

Wisconsin transitioned to a new offense under coordinator Jeff Grimes this offseason, and Kenny Guiton moved from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach. Mock then disclosed Jan. 14 via social media that the Badgers "are no longer honoring my commitment." He announced numerous Group of 5 offers and also one from Purdue.

Wisconsin found another 2026 quarterback in Ryan Hopkins, a four-star recruit by Rivals and ESPN who will play for powerhouse Santa Ana Mater Dei in California.

Published
Jake Kocorowski has covered the Wisconsin football program since the 2013 season for a few outlets, most recently at the Wisconsin State Journal/BadgerExtra. He wrote, directed and edited BadgerExtra’s “Rags to Roses” series about the 1993 Wisconsin football team that won second place in the 2023 APSE Division C Project category.

