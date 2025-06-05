Former Wisconsin Badgers QB commit finds new collegiate home
A former University of Wisconsin quarterback commit will stay in the Midwest to play at the next level.
Jarin Mock, a three-star recruit from Pickerington North High School in Ohio, announced Thursday his commitment to Bowling Green.
Mock actually Wisconsin's first commit of the 2026 class when he tweeted his intentions to become part of the Badgers' program in July 2024. That was when former assistant Phil Longo still ran Wisconsin's offense.
Coach Luke Fickell announced the firing of Longo after the Badgers' 16-13 loss to No. 1 Oregon on Nov. 17. Mock took an unofficial visit to Madison for that game.
Wisconsin transitioned to a new offense under coordinator Jeff Grimes this offseason, and Kenny Guiton moved from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach. Mock then disclosed Jan. 14 via social media that the Badgers "are no longer honoring my commitment." He announced numerous Group of 5 offers and also one from Purdue.
Wisconsin found another 2026 quarterback in Ryan Hopkins, a four-star recruit by Rivals and ESPN who will play for powerhouse Santa Ana Mater Dei in California.
