'Amazing' Wisconsin football official visit has Badgers 'really high up there' for 2026 4-star wide receiver
Multiple flight delays didn't stop Jayden Petit and a couple other recruits from getting to Madison this past weekend.
Petit, a consensus four-star recruit who previously played at Naples First Baptist Academy, estimated he had about three delays. He wasn't alone, as he said defensive lineman Arthur Scott and tight end Jack Janda were also on the same flight as him.
Petit arrived in Madison around 8 p.m. Thursday, which started a multi-day official visit with the University of Wisconsin football program.
"My experience was amazing. I had a great time over there," Petit said. "We got to do many different events, hang out with different people that I haven't met before."
Senior wide receiver Vinny Anthony II was Petit's host. What stood out the most on his official visit was the people.
"The people that you interact with and your future teammates, possibly, and the people that you meet, come in with the same recruiting class," Petit said. "I say the people. It was very easy to connect with them, fun to be around."
This was the third time in Madison since March for Petit, who will now play for former Wisconsin walk-on safety turned Super Bowl champion Chris Maragos at Naples St. John Neumann. Petit took unofficial visits to watch Badgers spring practices in March and on April 19.
His relationship with Wisconsin wide receivers coach Jordan Reid "has grown a lot really" over recent months.
"I talk to him a lot," Petit said. "Literally talked to me (Tuesday) with (Wisconsin 2026 receiver commit) Tayshon Bardo, so we talk a lot throughout the weeks."
Petit caught 116 passes for 1,918 yards receiving and 28 touchdowns in the last two seasons for Naples First Baptist Academy, according to MaxPreps. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds on Hudl, he could be a big-play target within Wisconsin's revamped offense under new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.
"They just want me to make explosive plays for them," Petit said. "Saying like stretch the field and get the offense going in the pass game. Because just how coach Grimes' system works, just hitting that deep shot really."
Wisconsin's one of a handful of official visits Petit has on his busy forthcoming schedule.
"My next one is Oklahoma," Petit said. "And then I think I'm still going to UCLA. After that, North Carolina and then Miami, I think is my last one, besides Florida's in-season official visit."
Petit anticipates making a commitment after he finishes all of his official visits. Relationships built with those outside of football, connection with the staff and education will be factors in his decision.
"They're really high up there, pretty high up there," Petit said of where Wisconsin stands.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Local artist paints spectacular mural Wisconsin Badgers use for recruiting on official visits: 'I felt so honored'