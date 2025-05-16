Wisconsin Badgers make Top 6 for 4-star 2026 offensive lineman
AJ Blazek and the University of Wisconsin football staff continue to make inroads with a newly offered offensive lineman.
Kamari Blair released Friday his top six schools via On3, which ranks him as a four-star recruit and No. 227 player in the country. Wisconsin made the cut alongside Florida State, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.
The Badgers and Volunteers are two interesting teams still in the mix, as Blair tweeted offers from the schools in the last two weeks. He announced one from Wisconsin on May 7 and Tennessee on May 13.
Wisconsin Badgers on SI has confirmed that Blair will take an official visit to Wisconsin the weekend of May 29-June 1, which was also seen on Blair's 247Sports and Rivals profile. The staff anticipates having many key uncommitted recruits in town that weekend, the first for summer official visits for the program. Among those targets who announced official visits include projected four-star outside linebacker Jackson Samuels Ford, wide receiver Zachary Washington and safeties Nick Reddish and Zachary Taylor.
Wisconsin currently has seven verbal commitments for its 2026 class, two of them being three-star offensive linemen Benjamin Novak (Merrillville Andrean, Indiana) and Maddox Cochrane (Richmond Benedictine College Preparatory, Virginia).