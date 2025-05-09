Wisconsin Badgers make top 7 for longtime Illinois wide receiver target
The University of Wisconsin football program continues to stay in contention for a long-time 2026 recruiting target.
Wide receiver Zachary Washington, who plays for Wheaton St. Francis in Illinois, unveiled Thursday his top seven schools. Wisconsin joins Indiana, Kansas State, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri and West Virginia.
Washington, a three-star recruit by three outlets, is evaluated the highest by On3 as the No. 93 wide receiver in the nation for the 2026 recruiting cycle. Other Power Four offers he's announced besides his top seven programs include Illinois, Louisville, Miami, Minnesota, Nebraska and Syracuse.
Washington has been to Wisconsin multiple times throughout his recruiting journey after receiving an offer in April 2024. He most recently attended the Badgers' junior day event in late January and one of their March spring practices.
He announced a return trip to Madison for an official visit from May 29-June 1, and he tweeted others for Indiana, Michigan State (June 6-8) and West Virginia (June 13-15).
Wisconsin assistants Jordan Reid (wide receivers) and Kenny Guiton (quarterbacks) also recently stopped to see Washington as the staff continues to make Illinois a priority under coach Luke Fickell. The staff already holds one commitment from 2026 outside linebacker Carmelow Reed (Olympia Fields Rich Township).
Other 2026 targets from Illinois to watch include outside linebacker McHale Blade (Chicago Simeon), defensive lineman King Liggins (Chicago Brother Rice), tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin) and safety Messiah Tilson (Rockford Guilford).
The Badgers have six commits for its 2026 as of May 8, which includes three-star wide receiver Tayshon Bardo (Mishawaka Penn, Indiana).