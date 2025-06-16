4-star 2026 wide receiver commits to the Wisconsin Badgers
A former SEC commit now wants to become a part of the University of Wisconsin football program.
Zion Legree, who will now play at Destin High School in Florida, announced Sunday via On3 his commitment to the Badgers.
Legree is rated as a four-star recruit, the No. 220 player nationally and No. 28 receiver in the 2026 class by Rivals. He was previously committed to coach Lane Kiffin and Mississippi before backing off that pledge earlier this year.
Here are three takeaways from the commitment of Legree, who took his official visit to Wisconsin this weekend.
Legree had prominent schools recruiting him
A previous list of top eight schools in October 2024 boasted Ole Miss, Georgia, Miami, Missouri, Illinois, Washington, Florida and Mississippi State. Legree announced he was taking a trip to Ohio State just before his official visit to Wisconsin, and he also recently posted an offer from Nebraska.
Other Power Four offers announced earlier in his recruiting process include Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Notre Dame.
Wisconsin adds more speed to wide receiver room
We’ve seen the Badgers staff throughout recent recruiting cycles under coach Luke Fickell target more length and athleticism within the program, notably at outside linebacker, defensive line and especially the defensive back positions with some blazing times.
But it appears Legree has a burst that could pose problems for opponents facing Jeff Grimes’ offensive scheme. A Legree tweet from June 2023 says he ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at an Auburn camp.
The Badgers now have a pair of receivers in its 2026 class
Credit should go to wide receivers coach Jordan Reid and the staff overall for Legree’s commitment. He’s the 13th overall player to announce his intentions to become a Badger and the seventh since June 1.
Legree joins Tayshon Bardo (Mishawaka Penn. Indiana) as the two wide receivers in the 2026 class. There will be others to watch moving forward, however.
Two targets, Jayden Petit (Naples St. John Neumann, Florida) and Zachary Washington (Wheaton St. Francis, Illinois), took official visits to Madison the weekend of May 29-June 1. Both have taken official visits to Power Four programs since.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Local artist paints spectacular mural Wisconsin Badgers use for recruiting on official visits: 'I felt so honored'
- 2027 in-state recruit believes Wisconsin football is 'one of the best schools I have a relationship with'