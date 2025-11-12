All Badgers

Luke Fickell lands Wisconsin Badgers first commitment for 2027 from in-state offensive tackle

The Wisconsin Badgers landed their first commitment for the recruiting class of 2027 with an in-state offensive lineman who just visited for their win over Washington.

Lorin Cox

2027 in-state offensive lineman Ethan McIntosh (Verona) after Wisconsin's summer camp on June 17.
2027 in-state offensive lineman Ethan McIntosh (Verona) after Wisconsin's summer camp on June 17.
Luke Fickell landed his first commitment for the recruiting class of 2027, and it started with an in-state target.

On Wednesday, Verona offensive tackle Ethan McIntosh announced his decision to commit to the Wisconsin Badgers.

If that name sounds familiar, it's because the three-star recruit is the son of Badgers athletic director Chris McIntosh.

The junior offensive tackle is ranked as in the Top 40 at his position, according to Rivals, while 247 Sports has him as the 56th best tackle for 2027.

Both outlets have McIntosh as a Top 6 player in the state of Wisconsin for that year. He is currently not ranked by ESPN.

Listed at 6-foot-7, he has the length to play the position at the next level, but he'll need to continue to add strength and bulk through his senior season and beyond.

McIntosh chose the Badgers over offers from a number of Big Ten schools including Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska, along with other midwestern programs like Kansas and Iowa State.

He is one of three in-state offensive linemen the Badgers have offered so far for 2027, including Germantown's Cole Reiter, who has shown strong interest in staying within the state.

McIntosh and several others visited Madison for the win over Washington, and evidently it was enough to seal the deal and secure his pledge.

