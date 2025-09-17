Report: Wisconsin Badgers pursuing Virginia Tech CB who entered transfer portal after head coach firing
The Wisconsin Badgers are looking to take advantage of the transfer portal window that opens whenever a school fires its head coach.
While Luke Fickell is getting back into recruiting battles with UCLA after DeShaun Foster's firing, the Badgers are also looking at Virginia Tech's roster after the Hokies fired Brent Fry.
According to Pete Nakos from On3, Wisconsin is among the schools that have been in contact with Virginia Tech cornerback Dante Lovett.
The report says none of the schools are standing out as a front runner at this point, but he's lining up some fall visits.
The challenge for Fickell is that he has some major competition. Other schools interested in Lovett include Florida, Penn State, Texas A&M and many more.
He's appeared in all 13 games of the Hokies games in each of the last two seasons, recording an interception last year in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Minnesota.
The Badgers have two senior cornerbacks set to graduate after this year, and they're counting on the quick development of first and second-year players like Omillio Agard and Cairo Skanes.
Adding a more transfer player like Lovett could help provide more experience on the back end as this group grows into the future.
If he transfers, he is still eligible to redshirt this season, having played in fewer than four games so far.