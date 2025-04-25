How Wisconsin Badgers in-state recruiting will be affected by WIAA adding NIL at high school level
High school recruiting in Wisconsin is about to see a major shake up.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association (WIAA) that oversees high school sports in the state voted Friday to allow its student athletes to pursue Name, Image and Likeness opportunities.
This change will allow the top high school athletes in the state to enter into many of the same types of arrangements college players have with sponsors and local businesses.
It could completely change the landscape of how the Wisconsin Badgers have to recruit in-state athletes.
Before this, in-state players couldn't make money off of their athletic abilities, so the Badgers had more leverage when offering financial opportunties at the school.
But now, if some top Wisconsin high school athletes are already generating revenue while being recruited, that's one less new perk the Badgers can offer to entice them to enroll.
Perhaps, the top athletes that don't earn money in high school will be more motivated to come to a school like Wisconsin that can offer them NIL deals, after watching their star teammates enjoy the benefits of the system.
It's yet another new dynamic Luke Fickell and Greg Gard will have to navigate on the recruiting trail that seems to be in a constant state of fluctuation.
