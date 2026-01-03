More signs point to Wisconsin Badgers landing Old Dominion QB Colton Joseph in transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers got the first crack at recruiting Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph in the transfer portal.

Other teams in college football are preparing for the possibility that he doesn't leave his visit to Madison this weekend without a deal.

The Badgers are one of three teams most closely connected to Joseph in the portal.

When he announced his visit to Wisconsin this weekend, he also said he planned to potentially visit Florida State and TCU.

Former Old Dominion QB Colton Joseph has three schools in mind for visits starting out with a trip to Wisconsin later today https://t.co/vOfMrg5NEP pic.twitter.com/GhQVgKrQj3 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins2) January 2, 2026

Those two teams have started pursuing other quarterbacks in the portal, a strong sign that they think they won't be able to land Joseph.

The Seminoles have turned their attention to Florida quarterback D.J. Lagway, another big name in the portal.

NEW: Florida transfer QB DJ Lagway is currently expected to take a visit to Florida State, @PeteNakos and @SWiltfong_ report✈️https://t.co/adjnAmHOG6 https://t.co/UBQtfuM7iy pic.twitter.com/CWiGdKmwOo — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 3, 2026

If they thought they were going to get Joseph, they wouldn't go after Lagway so strongly.

FSU is also pursuing UNLV QB Anthony Colandrea as another option, as they seemingly look toward Plan B and Plan C.

NEW: Florida State is set to host UNLV transfer QB Anthony Colandrea on January 4, @PeteNakos reports.https://t.co/adjnAmHOG6 https://t.co/H8n7u3zwgX pic.twitter.com/66ziDWZ1U3 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 3, 2026

The Horned Frogs are taking a similar approach.

After showing initial interest in Joseph, they're now going after Harvard quarterback Jaden Craig, who was one of the most productive QBs in FCS last year.

Popular Harvard QB transfer Jaden Craig is set to visit TCU, sources tell me and @chris_hummer.



Was a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton FCS Offensive Player of the Year award at Harvard and was on the preseason Senior Bowl Top 300 list. pic.twitter.com/kpklNtd8e9 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 3, 2026

Meanwhile, Wisconsin hasn't been connected to any other new starting quarterbacks since the portal opened.

Luke Fickell appears to be all in on Joseph as his new starter, and his biggest competition for the QB all seem to be looking in different directions.

It feels like only a matter of time at this point that the Badgers will announce a deal with their new signal caller.

UW could still look for another backup quarterback in the portal, as Fickell looks to bolster his depth at the position. Backup Danny O'Neil is recovering from a serious injury, and the team might want more experience to go along with redshirt freshman Carter Smith

