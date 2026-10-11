Prized Wisconsin Football Commit Picks up Ohio State Offer Amidst Dominant Season

It was only a matter of time before blue blood programs started to take notice of Wisconsin halfback commit Kingston Allen.

The Green Bay Notre Dame Academy Star is in the midst of an absolutely dominant season, eviscerating the competition in his senior year following his commitment to the Badgers. He exploded for a huge seven-touchdown performance in the Tritons' season-opening win over Neenah, a portent for what was to come.

Allen hasn't looked back since, and with his season nearly over he was the nation's leader in yards and touchdowns as of last week.

Thus, it comes as little surprise that big-time programs are starting to snoop around the tailback. Allen took a visit to Minnesota earlier this season, and Ohio State got him on campus for their easy win over Maryland. Allen left Columbus with an offer from the Buckeyes.

Very thankful to receive an offer from The Ohio State University. I’m grateful for every opportunity and everyone who has supported my journey. pic.twitter.com/Y6ieemo3ti — Kingston Allen (@KingstonAllen17) October 11, 2026

This is obviously a big deal for several reasons. Up until this point, Allen's only Power Four offers were Wisconsin and Northwestern. It made sense that other programs would extended the star tailback a scholarship during his eye-popping senior season, but the fact that it's the Buckeyes that opened the floodgates is meaningful. Clearly, Ohio State believes what it sees in Allen.

Ohio State is an NFL factory at every position, and running back is no different. Allen has been firm in his commitment to the Badgers, while still doing his due dillagence with a handful of programs showing increasing interest. It would be irresponsible for Allen not to think long and hard about the Ohio State offer.

What's next for Allen and Wisconsin?

Green Bay Notre Dame's Kingston Allen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Any time a program such as Ohio State, a blue-blood recruiting powerhouse, extends an offer, it's a landmark moment in a prospect's recruitment. For Wisconsin, while it's certainly concerning, it should also be quite affirming; Allen is a legitimate top tailback prospect in the country that big-time schools would love to sign with them.

Allen has been firm in his commitment to Wisconsin since he verbally pledged to the Badgers back on April 3rd. He's a local product who understands the running back tradition and legacy in the Dairy State.

Still, it'll be fascinating to see how the Buckeyes' offer impacts his recruitment. As mentioned, Ohio State could've opened the floodgates.

Ultimately, all the Badgers can do is continue to win and recruit Allen hard. It would be heartbreaking to see a school like Ohio State swoop in a steal Allen away, but that's always a possibility when you recruit elite talent. If Wisconsin can hold onto Allen until national signing day, he could be Wisconsin's next great halfback.