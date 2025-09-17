Billy Edwards Jr. sharing Maryland intel with Wisconsin Badgers ahead of revenge game
Billy Edwards Jr. might not play on Saturday against the Maryland Terrapins, but he's helping the Wisconsin Badgers beat his former team, whether he steps on the field or not.
As he recovers from his knee injury, he's splitting practice reps this week with backup quarterback Danny O'Neil, but along the way, he's giving his new team valuable insight about his former teammates.
"We sat down and were asking Billy questions about his former teammates, what they were like, what their pros and cons are, stuff like that," O'Neil said Tuesday. "Having an insight like that, that’s hard to beat."
Edwards spent the last three seasons with Maryland before entering the transfer portal last winter and coming to Wisconsin.
The Terrapins roster isn't exactly the same as Edwards left it, but he knows many of the key players on defense and sharing everything he can to give the Badgers an advantage.
"I know a lot of guys, especially on their D-line, are all transfers, and they got a new DC [defensive coordinator]," O'Neil said. "But just people-wise, being able to have that advantage of Billy knowing those guys, it’s definitely something that’s going to be big for us.”
Maryland has two transfer cornerbacks, but the rest of the back seven of the defense were all there in College Park when Edwards was part of the roster last season.
He might not know the ins and outs of their new defensive play calls, but he should know player strengths, weaknesses and tendencies that can help the Badgers stay one step ahead on Saturday.