LOOK: Uncommitted Top 5 QB recruit dons Wisconsin Badgers towel at high school game
One of the nation's top quarterbacks in the Class of 2027 hasn't committed anywhere yet, but he showed the Wisconsin Badgers some love on Friday night.
4-star recruit Israel Abrams at Montini Catholic High School in Lombard, Illinois, is ranked as a Top 5 quarterback in the country by 247Sports and No. 6 by ESPN and On3.
When warming up for his non-conference matchup Friday night against Hillcrest, Abrams was spotted wearing a Badgers towel with his uniform by Nick Osen of 247Sports.
He went on to win 35-12, leading the Broncos to their 12th-straight victory dating back to last season when they won a state championship.
Abrams is a major target for Wisconsin in the 2027 class, and landing a commitment from him would be huge given all the national attention he's receiving.
He has offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Iowa State, in addition to Big Ten schools like Minnesota, Michigan State, Northwestern and Purdue.
The Badgers already have a top quarterback recruit committed in the class of 2026 with four-star Ryan Hopkins from Mater Dei (California), so adding Abrams for 2027 would give them two premier passers in back-to-back recruiting classes.
Wearing a towel on gameday is far from a commitment, but choosing to shoutout Wisconsin on his uniform is definitely a positive sign.