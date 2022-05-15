Skip to main content

Wisconsin Badgers weekend recruiting rundown (May 15)

An overview of the news from this week in Wisconsin football and basketball recruiting.

The Wisconsin Badgers once again had an eventful week in terms of recruiting.

The football program landed a pair of new commitments in the 2023 recruiting class, while Greg Gard and the basketball team could be inching closer to a commitment of their own.

Additionally, several significant new offers went out the past few days, the team made an important top-10 list, and the football team missed on a top defensive line target. 

In an attempt to break down all of the news and notes that occurred this past week, here is our weekly recruiting rundown for the first week of May. 

Basketball: Gus Yalden sets commitment date

One of the coaching staff's top overall targets in the 2023 recruiting class, forward Gus Yalden announced a commitment date of May 17 earlier this week. 

Wisconsin had Yalden on campus recently for an official visit, and things appear trending in favor of the Badgers at this time.

The four-star big man is originally from Appleton and will be deciding between Charleston College, Nebraska, Rutgers, and Wisconsin. 

He will announce his selection on Instagram.

Basketball: Jamie Kaiser's continued rise 

Since taking an official visit to Wisconsin back on May 3, Jamie Kaiser's stock on the recruiting trail has only risen. 

The 6-foot-6 wing added offers from Boston College, Indiana, Georgetown, Virginia, and Virginia Tech recently, and the way he is playing on the AAU circuit, his offer list should continue to grow.

The Badgers were one of the first high-major offers for Kaiser, but it will be interesting to see how his recruitment develops moving forward because the competition level is only increasing.  

Football: 2023 DB Justin Taylor commits to Wisconsin

The Badgers picked up a commitment from Illinois athlete Justin Taylor on Friday afternoon. 

The three-star prospect could project to multiple positions at the next level, but he was offered by Jim Leonhard and Bobby April on the defensive side of the ball. 

Football: 2023 RB Jaquez Keyes commits to the Badgers

Moments after Justin Taylor made his decision public, 2023 running back Jaquez Keyes of Ironton, Ohio, also committed to Wisconsin.

A powerful back that was recently bumped to a four-star prospect by Rivals, Keyes became the fourth commit for the Badgers in the 2023 class. 

Football: Dylan Edwards includes Wisconsin on his top-10 list

The Badgers remain one of the top schools for 2023 running back Dylan Edwards. The Kansas native included Wisconsin in his final list, though that was before Keyes made his decision to commit.

Edwards has a great offer list and is a talented prospect, but it will be interesting to see if the Badgers are one of the final schools he takes an official visit to this summer.

With Keyes now a commit and in-state tailback Nate White also a top target, things could get interesting at the running back position if Edwards surprises folks and uses one of his officials to Madison.

Jackson State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Washington round out the rest of his final schools. 

Football: 2023 DL Tyler Gants picks Northwestern

Wisconsin expected to have three-star defensive lineman Tyler Gant on campus this summer for an official visit, but the Saint Louis product shut down his recruitment on Sunday by committing to Northwestern.

Gant was a big prospect for the Badgers in the 2023 class, but fortunately for Wisconsin, they have plenty of other talented defensive linemen interested. 

Roderick Pierce, My'Keil Gardner, Ashton Sanders, and Jamel Howard are all possibilities at this juncture. 

Football: more offers go out

