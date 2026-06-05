What Jalen Brown's Commitment Means For Wisconsin's 2027 Recruiting Class

The Badgers made their first big splash in the 2027 cycle Friday afternoon, landing an elite in-state talent in 6-foot-4 combo guard Jalen Brown.

The Milwaukee native, who plays his high school ball at Wauwatosa West, is the the consensus No. 66 recruit in the country as well as the consensus No. 3 recruit in Wisconsin in a loaded '27 cycle.

High school recruiting has become significantly de-valued in college basketball with the prevalence of the transfer portal and the mass influx of international prospects. Still, landing a player of Brown's caliber is a massive moment for any program's recruiting department.

Brown's commitment is the kind that will have a ripple effect on the rest of the Badgers' recruiting efforts in the 2027 class. Here's what the addition of Brown means for Wisconsin on the recruiting trail:

Badgers lock up a key in-state talent

Freedom High School's Donovan Davis, the No. 44-ranked recruit in the nation, committed to Iowa State in May. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The high school basketball talent in the state of Wisconsin at the moment is perhaps unlike anything we've ever seen. There's three consensus top-80 players in the entire country, and four or five blue-chip recruits depending on if you ask 247Sports or On3/Rivals, respectively.

Wisconsin isn't the kind of program that should be expected to lock down all of the top talent in its backyard simply because it's the home-state school. We've seen other big-time programs that have enjoyed more success in recent years — namely Iowa State — waltz into Wisconsin and siphon off the top talent inside the state.

Still, the Badgers have made plenty of noise on the national level in recent seasons, and while they're not a top recruiting program by any stretch of the imagination, they should still have a fighting chance with top players from Wisconsin.

After losing the top player in the state, Dooney Johnson, to Gonzaga and losing the No. 2 player, Donovan Davis, to the Cyclones, this was a crucial recruitment for the Badgers to close on, and that's exactly what they did.

Wisconsin may have its point guard of the future

Wauwatosa West guard Jalen Brown. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown can play the one or two guard spot, but coming off a junior season in which he averaged 6.1 assists per game while displaying an advanced understanding of pacing and facilitation, he deserves a look at the point guard role.

Now ultimately, Brown's game may be better suited to shooting guard if Wisconsin wants him to focus on slashing and perimeter shooting. But again, those passing skills are there — why let them go to waste?

Wisconsin's point guard for next season, Australian pro Owen Foxwell, is technically a freshman at the moment but at 22 years old, he may only have one season of eligibility. The Badgers need a point guard of the future, and while it'd be a lot to ask Brown to develop into that by his freshman year of college, I don't see him riding the bench for very long by the time he makes his way to Madison.

Who's next?

Slinger's Jack Kohnen. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin will graduate at least four seniors after the 2026-27 season (again, Foxwell eligibility pending). Outside of the graduating seniors, it's impossible to predict who will stick around and who will remain with the Badgers in this day and age. But with a guard in tow in the 2027 cycle, it's time to look at who else Wisconsin is after.

Baboucarr Ann, a 6-foot-5 guard/wing from Minnesota and the No. 65/76 player in the nation per 247Sports and On3/Rivals, respectively, is another big-time target for Wisconsin in this class. He has nine offers but Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa State look to be the leaders.

The Badgers have a unique connection to Ann, as he plays at Maple Grove high school where former Badger star and current assistant coach Brad Davidson also hails from.

Wisconsin is also involved with in-state prospects Jack Kohnen and Kager Knueppel, but the Badgers appear to have fallen out of favor with the former and may be priced out of the sweepstakes for the latter.

It'll be interesting to see what the Badgers do in the frontcourt in this class, as the only other true forward they've offered is Deuce McDuffie of Nicolet high school in Milwaukee.