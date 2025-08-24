2 ex-Wisconsin Badgers stars dominate to send USA Volleyball to World Championship knockout round
USA Volleyball is leaning on the dominance of two former Wisconsin Badgers volleyball stars to advance in the 2025 FIVB World Championship.
On Sunday, the team clinched its spot in the upcoming knockout round with a four-set victory over Argentina.
The attack was led by former Badgers Dana Rettke and Sarah Franklin, who never crossed over in Madison but are finding their grove together now for their country.
Rettke led Team USA with 15 points on 11 kills, and she committed no errors on her 14 attacks. She added three blocks and an ace for good measure.
On the outside, Franklin added 15 points of her own, with a team-high 13 kills and 14 digs.
Both are former All-Americans and Big Ten Players of the Year, but Franklin didn't get to enjoy a national championship run like Rettke did.
Now, they're pushing together for a World Championship for their home country, and advancing out of pool play is a great first step.
They'll have one more match against Czechia on Tuesday before the knockout stage Round of 16 begins this weekend in Thailand.
