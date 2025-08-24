2 ex-Wisconsin Badgers stars dominate to send USA Volleyball to World Championship knockout round

Clinched ✅



The U.S. Women power past Argentina 25-14, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17 to book their spot in the World Championship knockout round!



Dana Rettke was unstoppable with 11 kills and no errors in 14 attacks (.786).



