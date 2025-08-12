Report: Wisconsin Badgers spend less on volleyball than Nebraska, Texas (but still spend a lot)
The Wisconsin Badgers spend a lot on their volleyball program, but not quite as much as two of their powerhouse rivals.
College sports reporter Matt Brown filed public records requests with over 200 Division-I volleyball programs to find out their total operating expenses.
Those records are only available for public universities, so he couldn't get private school numbers for programs like Stanford, SMU or Marquette.
But among the public university volleyball programs, the Badgers spend the third-most, behind only Nebraska and Texas.
It's important to note that the operating budgets he reviewed were for the fiscal year 2024, meaning it would reflect the 2023 playing season.
That year, Wisconsin made the Final Four, while Texas defeated Nebraska for the national championship.
That was before revenue sharing went into effect, and that doesn't include any money that athletes were paid through NIL from outside organizations.
These expenses cover things like coaching staff salaries, equipment, travel and scholarships.
Great attendance and success on the court makes it easier to fund the program at this high of a level, with the school making volleyball a priority.
For comparison, Brown's reporting found that Wisconsin spends about $2 million less on its men's soccer program.
Yet, Nebraska spends almost $1.3 million more on its volleyball program than UW.
Badgers fans can at least take some pride knowing their team doesn't have to be the No. 1 spender in order to win championships for the school.
