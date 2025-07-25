Kelly Sheffield promotes Wisconsin Badgers volleyball legend to assistant coach
Lauren Carlini's spot in Wisconsin Badgers volleyball history will be remembered forever with decorated playing career that included four All-American and All-Big Ten seasons.
But her impact on the program is far from over.
She spent last season as an offensive analyst and strategy consultant for the program, and head coach Kelly Sheffield announced this week that she is being promoted to full-time assistant coach..
"I'm fired up to have Lauren's voice much more involved in practices and matches," Sheffield said in a press release. "She has so much to offer and it's great for all of us to have her more involved."
He said she didn't have many opportunities to interact with players on the court in her previous role, but now she can have a more hands-on approach from the bench.
Carlini's voice will be a valuable addition. She can share her experiences winning Big Ten Player of the Year and a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics, providing a perspective for players that few others can.
She provides a shining example for Sheffield of a home-grown talent that set the tone for the progam and led them to new heights.
Expectations are always high for Wisconsin volleyball, and Carlini will know exactly how to help her players handle the pressure they face this season.
Sheffield also announced the promotion of associate head coach Gary White to Director of Player Personnel and Analytics, and the program added John Shondell as another assistant coach.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Sarah Franklin details how Wisconsin Badgers volleyball is different than other parts of the country and world