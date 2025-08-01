All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers to host record-setting volleyball rematch at Kohl Center

The Wisconsin Badgers set an NCAA volleyball attendance record in 2022 when they hosted the Florida Gators at the Kohl Center. This season, they're running it back.

Wisconsin libero/defensive specialist Lola Schumacher (30) passes the ball against Marquette in a match Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
That record has since been broken elsewhere, but the Badgers will again try to sell out the Kohl Center in 2025 with a rematch against the Gators.

The program announced the return of the Kohl Center Classic on Friday.

The rematch between Wisconsin and Florida will take place Sunday, September 12 at Noon central time on the Big Ten Network.

The Badgers lost the first matchup back in a close, 5-set match, but Wisconsin got revenge in 2023 when they beat the No. 3 Gators while UW was then the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

The team will also be playing at the Kohl Center this season in the Opening Spike Classic at the end of August, when the Badgers will face Kansas and Texas.

Wisconsin played in the Kohl Center last season against Marquette in a 3-1 victory.

