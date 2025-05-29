Wisconsin announces star-studded UW Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2026
Frank Kaminsky is one of the most decorated Wisconsin men's basketball players in program history. Now he and 11 other former Badgers will be inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame.
Frank Kaminsky is one of the most decorated University of Wisconsin men's basketball players in program history.
Now he will have another honor bestowed upon him: UW Athletic Hall of Famer.
The Wisconsin athletic department introduced Thursday its class of 2026 for the UW Athletic Hall of Fame. Kaminsky, who won multiple national player of the year and first-team All-America honors during the 2014-15 season, joins the following former Badgers as inductees this year:
- Track and field and cross country standout Mohammed Ahmed (2009-14)
- Track and field standout Dorcas Aknniyi Jansen (2008-13)
- Women's hockey defense Molly Engstrom (2001-05)
- Offensive lineman Travis Frederick (2009-12)
- Wisconsin football and men's basketball play-by-play announcer Matt Lepay (special service category)
- Softball outfielder Mary Massei (2010-14)
- Men's hockey forward Joe Pavelski (2004-06)
- Running back James White (2010-13)
- Tom Shipley (Baseball 1970-74)
- Men's cross country coach Martin Smith (coach/administrator category)
- Women's soccer forward Cara Walls (2011-14)
Wisconsin Badgers On SI will have more after interviews with Kaminsky, White, Frederick and Pavelski in the coming days.
