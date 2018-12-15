Mixed Reviews

For Clint Eastwood’s The Mule, released on Friday. One review: It "feels rushed." Another: Eastwood "delivers." Another: Eastwood’s "very strange drug trip." Another: "It’s no Dirty Harry: The Emeritus Years." And one more: "Eastwood’s still got it."

Goat Rodeo

There was a multi-team trade in the NBA on Friday night. Then there wasn’t thanks to confusion which "Brooks" was being dealt. But on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Suns are still trying to trade Trevor Ariza. And the latest is that it's on.

UCF vs. Florida

Florida and UCF haven’t played since 2006 -- and only twice all-time -- but it feels like a legit in-state rivalry. And Dan Mullen has fired the rivalry’s latest shots.

Big Board!

Albert Breer and Kalyn Kahler dropped a new 2019 NFL Draft Big Board. Justin Herbert climbs into the top 10, and there’s a top-20 tight end.

Birth of the Talkboy

25 things you might not have known about Home Alone.

Alexa Ray Joel

Thinking outside the bucket

The next time someone tries to tell you this isn't the greatest country on earth...https://t.co/6RS5WaAvfC — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) December 14, 2018

Tulane by 90

The Last Piece To The Uniform Combo Has To Be L/S Pre Game Shirts Right??? #BowlWave #GreenWave #BowlWaveSwagShopIsStillOpen pic.twitter.com/JFY17YLObt — Tulane Equipment (@TulaneEquipment) December 14, 2018

Whoa

Stunning Underground Art in Stockholm’s Metro Station 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/Wd6H2RaXlv — TRAVEL (@travel) December 11, 2018

Odds and Ends

2018 NFL cheerleader gallery ... NSFW: Teenager quit his Walmart job by hijacking the intercom ... Awesome, random story on Charles Barkley’s friendship with an "Asian dude." … ICYMI: Ranking all 16 Earned Edition NBA uniforms ... Ranking the best bowl game gift packages for players ... Saban addresses D.J. Durkin’s "professional development" ... Martavis Bryant got suspended again ... This soccer ref got pelted by snowballs.

Mascot skillz

But...does he still think it’s fake?

That's one small step for man, one giant troll for mankind 🌑 pic.twitter.com/a1Ii9UvD7D — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 15, 2018

How did I never know this existed?

