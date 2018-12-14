The Washington Wizards were in talks on a deal to acquire Suns forward Trevor Ariza in a multi-team trade before confusion over which 'Brooks' was being traded from Memphis to the Suns derailed the deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The three-team trade would have reportedly sent Ariza to the Wizards, Washington's Kelly Oubre to the Memphis Grizzlies and Austin Rivers, Wayne Selden and MarShon Brooks to the Suns, per Wojnarowski.

Conflicting reports as to which Brooks was leaving Memphis for the Suns surfaced shortly after Wojnarowski revealed the details of the deal Friday night, which put the trade in jeopardy. Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro tweeted that Dillon Brooks, not MarShon, was going to Phoenix. Wojnarowski added that Memphis will not put Dillon Brooks in the trade, before tweeting that the deal was off due to the confusion.

The Suns (5–24) had reportedly engaged in talks with the Lakers for Ariza earlier in the week. According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers and Suns have been trying to include a third team that would acquire Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as part of a potentially larger deal. While both teams have made progress in involving a third team, no agreements are close to being completed.

Ariza signed a one-year, $15 million deal with Phoenix this summer. He is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season.