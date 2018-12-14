With bowl season about to get underway, an update of our NFL draft rankings, with the help of evaluators from around the NFL...

1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 265 pounds

He was the best player in college football over the season’s first three weeks. And his core muscle injury hasn’t changed the way the pros see his trajectory into the pros.

2. Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 295 pounds

A great example of the Tide machine at work. Williams wasn’t even a starter last year, and now he faces a decision on whether to go pro or not. It really shouldn’t even be much of a decision, because he has played his way into the Top 5.

3. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 280 pounds

Gary is still really raw, but the expectation that he could run around 4.6 at 280 pounds is enough to make NFL teams think that, with a little refinement, he could be a foundation piece on a really good defense for a long time to come.

4. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 290 pounds

Will he come in at 280 pounds? How will he interview? Coming into 2018, Oliver looked like a sure thing to go atop the draft, maybe even in front of Bosa. But as scouts have taken a closer look, questions have arisen, as has a feeling that Oliver’s not for everyone.

5. Devin White, Stack LB, LSU

Height: 6' 0" | Weight: 240 pounds

He’s not as instinctive as Roquan Smith and may not be quite the college player Smith was, but his athletic traits are superior to Smith’s, which is really saying something. And that’s why White is seen as a potential Pro Bowler as a middle linebacker.

6. Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 300 pounds

Simmons’s assault of a woman when he was in high school was caught on video, and will be a big part of his story in the spring. The other side of it? The staff in Starkville swears by him, and he has become an elite player.

7. Josh Allen, OLB/DE, Kentucky

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 255 pounds

He’s a good example of a kid who benefitted big-time from staying in school. Allen has grown into the kind of linebacker who can play both on and off the line of scrimmage and (like Tremaine Edmunds last year); teams will have to figure out just what he is as a pro.

8. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 185 pounds

Williams is tall and talented, which would make him a fit for Seattle-style defenses. But he’s also not the most physical corner; there will probably be varying opinions here.

9. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 230 pounds

Will he stay? Will he go? I tend to think the fact that it may be easier to be the first quarterback taken this year than it will be next year could affect his decision, and drive him to go pro. For right now, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins would be chasing Herbert, if both come out.

10. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 265 pounds

He’s not outrageously talented, but he has good enough physical traits. Ferrell is just a really good player with great instincts as a pass rusher.

11. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Height: 5' 11" | Weight: 185 pounds

Like Greedy, Baker is not for everyone, but for different reasons. He’s tough, and savvy, and a ballhawk who will likely be ready to play right away. The drawback? He’s short.

12. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 315 pounds

Wilkins is an athletic freak who some evaluators believe could actually pitch in on offense, too (he plays some goal-line tailback—not fullback, tailback). Most of the questions on him surround how he plays the run. But he can certainly wreak havoc in the passing game.

13. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 300 pounds

There’s a legit question of what position he’ll play in the pros, with a bunch answers on the table—he’s a college left tackle who might project to right tackle or inside. Whether Williams can man the left side or not, there’ll be a place for him in the league.

14. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 325 pounds

Another big run-stuffing type that has the athletic potential to become more than that.

15. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 315 pounds

Where Quinnen Williams is the man creating the havoc inside, Davis is the probably more experienced and complete player, stout against the run and capable of disruption as a rusher. His ceiling may not be as high, but he should be a very solid pro.

16. Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 290 pounds

A classic 3-technique with a ton of upside, Jones plays his tail off and has his best football ahead of him. He should evolve into a disruptive force on someone’s defensive line pretty quickly.

17. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 350 pounds

Lawrence is probably the best run defender in the draft, and an absolute mountain of a man. So why is he so far down the list, despite being on the national radar since his true freshman season? The feeling is that might be all he is—and, as such, maybe a two-down player.

18. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 320 pounds

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Little is a giant who looks like he was put on earth to play left tackle. His tape, to those high expectations, is more up and down than scouts would like. But the supply/demand dynamic for linemen in the NFL will help Little big-time.

19. Devin Bush, Stack LB, Michigan

Height: 5' 11" | Weight: 230 pounds

Bush’s performance, motor, leadership, athleticism … none of that is questioned. If he was bigger, we might be putting him in the same category as Devin White, as a three-down linebacker. As it is, he’s listed at 5' 11" and 230 pounds, and the suspicion is he’s smaller than that.

20. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 240 pounds

Fant’s talent is hard to deny, and as a receiver it really is all there. If it was just about that, he’d be a slam-dunk first-round pick. But he clashed some with coaches, and hasn’t always been the most enthusiastic blocker.

