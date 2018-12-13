Former Maryland head coach DJ Durkin is working in a "consultant-like capacity" with Alabama, according to a report from Matt Zenitz on AL.com.

Sources told AL.com that it remains uncertain if Durkin will have a "long-term role" on Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's staff.

Durkin's re-emergence comes after Maryland fired him on Oct. 31, following investigations into the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and the football program's culture. Durkin was fired one day after the university accepted the board of regents' recommendation to reinstate him.

Questions over the handling of the Terrapins program were first raised after McNair collapsed from a heat stroke at a team workout in May. McNair, 19, died two weeks later on June 13.

On Aug. 10, ESPN released an explosive in-depth report detailing a "toxic" culture within the Terrapins football program. The report outlined a culture of fear and intimidation fostered under Durkin. The university placed Durkin on administrative leave the following day.

Maryland president Wallace Loh and athletic director Damon Evans announced on Aug. 14 that they had apologized to McNair's parents and that "the university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes our training staff made on that fateful workout day of May 29." Loh said the training staff “misdiagnosed” McNair’s situation, and Evans revealed that McNair did not have his temperature taken, nor was he given cold water immersion to lower his body temperature.

The university's board of regents assumed control of the investigation, which concluded in October. The board found several failures within the Terrapins program but determined it was not a "toxic culture."

In two seasons at Maryland, Durkin went 10–15, reaching the Quick Lane Bowl in 2016. Prior to taking the Maryland job, Durkin, 40, was the defensive coordinator at Michigan.