Report: Former Maryland Coach DJ Durkin Working in 'Consultant-Like Capacity' With Alabama

Maryland fired Durkin on Oct. 31 after investigations into the death of OL Jordan McNair and the football program.

By Jenna West
December 13, 2018

Former Maryland head coach DJ Durkin is working in a "consultant-like capacity" with Alabama, according to a report from Matt Zenitz on AL.com.

Sources told AL.com that it remains uncertain if Durkin will have a "long-term role" on Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's staff.

Durkin's re-emergence comes after Maryland fired him on Oct. 31, following investigations into the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and the football program's culture. Durkin was fired one day after the university accepted the board of regents' recommendation to reinstate him.

Questions over the handling of the Terrapins program were first raised after McNair collapsed from a heat stroke at a team workout in May. McNair, 19, died two weeks later on June 13.

Related: A Timeline of Jordan McNair's Death, DJ Durkin's Firing and Its Aftermath

On Aug. 10, ESPN released an explosive in-depth report detailing a "toxic" culture within the Terrapins football program. The report outlined a culture of fear and intimidation fostered under Durkin. The university placed Durkin on administrative leave the following day.

Maryland president Wallace Loh and athletic director Damon Evans announced on Aug. 14 that they had apologized to McNair's parents and that "the university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes our training staff made on that fateful workout day of May 29." Loh said the training staff “misdiagnosed” McNair’s situation, and Evans revealed that McNair did not have his temperature taken, nor was he given cold water immersion to lower his body temperature.

The university's board of regents assumed control of the investigation, which concluded in October. The board found several failures within the Terrapins program but determined it was not a "toxic culture."

In two seasons at Maryland, Durkin went 10–15, reaching the Quick Lane Bowl in 2016. Prior to taking the Maryland job, Durkin, 40, was the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)