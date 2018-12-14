NFL Suspends Raiders WR Martavis Bryant Indefinitely

Bryant missed four games in the 2015 season and missed the entire 2016 season for a substance-abuse violation.

By Jenna West
December 14, 2018

The NFL has suspended Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant indefinitely, a NFL spokesperson announced in a statement on Friday.

"Effective immediately, Martavis Bryant has been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his April 2017 conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse," the statement said, per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In September, it was reported that Bryant was facing a one-year suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. While still playing for the Steelers, Bryant sat out for four games in 2015 and missed the entire 2016 season for a substance-abuse violation.

The 26-year-old is currently on the Raiders' injury reserve list. He was first placed on the list on Dec. 5 for a knee injury he suffered against the Chargers in Week 10.

Selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, Pittsburgh traded Bryant to the Raiders in April. He has tallied 19 catches for 266 yards with no touchdowns in eight games this season.

