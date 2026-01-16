A Unique 'Heist' Format For Boxing Goes Global In 2026

A new one-night boxing tournament format is set to go global early this year. GBM Sports is partnering with Rygg, a leading Australian sports medicine company, to develop the concept globally.

“The Heist proved in its debut that one-night tournaments are the future of boxing – pure adrenaline, no fillers, just warriors risking it all for glory and big money. Partnering with Rygg allows us to take this concept global, bringing 'The Heist' to new markets and new fans on multiple continents while equipping our fighters with world-class performance and recovery support. 2026 is going to be massive. This is the next level for GBM Sports and for boxing worldwide."

Rygg is led by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steve Andrews, who specializes in sports recovery, and fighters on these cards need it, as the winner will have to beat three different opponents over three rounds each.

The last Heist event was held in November in Hull, United Kingdom. In that event, eight super middleweights fought in a tournament with the winner taking home $33,500. Those prizes will with the next event.

The Heist will go global in 2026

We are all set for Kubrat Pulev vs. Murat Gassieve in Dubai | IBA Pro

A good heist movie has an intriguing setting, and ‘The Heist’ 2026 campaign will have plenty of those spread across five countries. The tournament will visit the United States, Asia, Australia, and Europe.

The tournament kicks off in Dubai in April, then heads to Majorca, Spain, before moving to undisclosed venues in the United Kingdom and Australia. The bank job ends in the United States later this year. Dubai is getting a lot of boxing these days as it recently hosted the Kubrat Pulev vs. Murat Gassiev WBA 'regular' world title fight just last month.

Each tournament will feature fighters relevant to the respective markets, as a fighter who sells in Hull might not work in Houston. Still, it's an exciting concept, and Asif and Andrews deserve a pat on the back for supporting a unique concept.

MORE: Canelo Alvarez Announces Planned Return Date And New Promotion

Does boxing have many pro tournaments?

Oleksandr Usyk | Jon Durr-Imagn Images

Boxing is no stranger to tournaments. The last one to really catch on was the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS). The cruiserweight tournament of the WBSS was won on July 21, 2018, in Moscow by Oleksander Usyk – a victory that helped propel his name to the world stage.

Naoya Inoue was another star to emerge from the WBSS. Older fight fans will remember the Super Six World Boxing Classic broadcast on Showtime, which produced Andre Ward and various tournaments hatched by promoter Don King over the years.

The Latest Boxing News

Boxer Amanda Serrano Offers To Replace Injured Fighter At UFC 324

How To Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Former World Champion Calls Out Manny Pacquiao

KSI Makes Major Career Announcement After Misfits Boxing Ousting