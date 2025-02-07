Eddie Hearn Denies That Anthony Joshua’s Next Fight Is Already Signed
Anthony Joshua suffered a devastating knockout defeat against Daniel Dubois in his last fight back in September 2024. Joshua was finished off in the fifth round in front of his hometown fans at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom.
BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom recently claimed that Martin Bakole would fight Joshua next and the fight is a done deal. Eddie Hearn, however, has now dismissed the rumors.
Speaking to Matchroom Boxing's YouTube channel, Hearn said:
The social media rumour mill is always probably 10 per cent true. The latest one, someone sent it to me on Saturday. Bakole-Joshua is done and signed.’ We’ve not had one conversation about that fight. I’m not ruling it out but it’s not ever been a conversation. I don’t know where that one came from.- Eddie Hearn
Hearn added that he has seen reports about Joshua vs Wilder also being a done deal. However, the promoter said there wasn't any truth to that.
I also saw one last night saying Joshua-Wilder is done for June 7. I haven't had one conversation about that fight. I spoke to AJ yesterday for the first time in a few weeks and he's actually in really good spirits.- Eddie Hearn
Hearn added that Turki Alalshikh would like to see Joshua fight Deontay Wilder. He also expects AJ to keep a close eye on the Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker showdown on December 22.
Hearn said:
I think he will be watching extremely closely on February 22 for Dubois against Parker and then we will see what happens with Mr. Fury.- Eddie Hearn
