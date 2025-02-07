Joseph Parker Believes Daniel Dubois Will Quit In Their IBF Heavyweight Title Clash
Joseph Parker isn't lacking in confidence ahead of his IBF world heavyweight title challenge against Daniel Dubois, on February 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The former heavyweight world champion has told Sky Sports that he believes he can make Daniel Dubois quit in a bid to become a two-time heavyweight world champion, capping off an impressive couple of years for the New Zealander.
"It depends. If it gets too hard, he will look for a way out," Parker said. "But if it's going his way, he'll keep going. It's my job to go out there and offset what he's going to bring and follow my game plan."
Parker has run a 5-0 record since losing to Joe Joyce (TKO-11) in September 2022 and with wins over names including Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang, has grown his résumé and established himself as one of the go-to names for Turki Alalshikh to add to Riyadh events.
Dubois shook up the heavyweight division last September thanks to an underdog victory over Anthony Joshua inside London's Wembley Stadium, but with a loss to Oleksandr Usyk and a damaging stoppage at the hands of Joe Joyce in 2020 still lingering on his record, his heavyweight colleagues see a weakness in the mentality of the 27-year-old world champion.
Dubois recently gate-crashed the ring following Oleksandr Usyk's victory over Tyson Fury and Parker hinted at Dubois taking his eyes off the immediate prize.
"Listen, it can be a mistake," he added. "In boxing they always try and set up big fights in the future. If he is trying to set that up, he has to get past me first."
"Even if times get hard I've always had self-belief. It's because of the hard work that I've done and the standards my parents instilled in me at a young age".
"I've always believed that no matter what, no matter what anyone says, no matter what anyone does, I believe wholeheartedly that I back myself and believe in myself always."
