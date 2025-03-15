Austin "Ammo" Williams vs Patrice Volny Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
A secondary title is on the line when Austin "Ammo" Williams faces Patrice "Vicious" Volny on Saturday at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL.
Williams and Volny both have their sights on a world title shot in an open middleweight division when they face off for the WBA Continental Americas middleweight title. Ammo (17-1, 12 KOs) understands the task at hand in facing Volny, but also knows that it takes a challenge to bring out the best in him.
“I know he’s a great fighter but that’s what you need,” Ammo said after the weigh in. “You need the opposition to be great to show greatness and I’m ready to show I’m on a completely different level.”
For Volny (19-1, 13 KOs), the opportunity to face an opponent like Ammo is one he's been itching for.
“I’ve been waiting for that fight a long time,” Volny said. “I’ve been waiting for this type of fight. I have the opportunity now to take advantage of it. We’ve been ready…He’s ready for a war like I am."
Here are the keys to victory for Williams and Volny on Saturday night.
Keys to Victory
Williams, 28, is the superior athlete and his athleticism will be key against Volny.
Ammo boasts a speed advantage and he's the better technical boxer. The rising southpaw contender also has an explosive left hand and will have to find a home for it if he's going to slow Volny down. Ammo will also need to use his footwork to keep Volny turning to walk him into counters and avoid him pushing the pace.
Volny, 35, is the bigger fighter, but he has no problem fighting on the inside. Rather than using his size to stay on the outside and outbox his opponents, Volny prefers to push the pace and fight in close quarters to wear his opponents down.
Volny could opt to stay on the outside and try to time Ammo on the way in. Ultimately, a blend of fighting on the inside while also trying to counter Ammo at range may be his best path to victory.
The range and pace of the fight will likely determine the outcome. If Ammo can keep his distance and find a home for his left hand and out-box Volny, he'll have the inside track toward a win. But if Volny is able to make it an ugly fight on the inside and use his size advantage to wear on Ammo, he will be well-positioned to pull off the upset.
Williams vs. Volny Date
Date: March 15, 2025
Williams vs. Volny Time
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT
How to watch Williams vs. Volny
TV/Stream: DAZN
Williams vs. Volny location
Location: Caribe Royale, Orlando, FL.
Williams vs. Volny fight card
Austin Williams vs. Patrice Volny: 12-round WBA Continental Americas middleweight title bout
Edgar Berlanga vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz: 10-round WBO NABO super middleweight title bout (Berlanga ineligible to win title after missing weight)
Omari Jones vs. Alessio Mastronunzio: 6-round bout
Jamaine Ortiz vs. Yomar Alamo: 10-round junior welterweight bout
Pablo Valdez vs. Mauro Maximiliano Godoy: 8-round welterweight bout
Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs. Carl Rogers: 4-round super featherweight bout.
