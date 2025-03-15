Boxing

Austin "Ammo" Williams vs Patrice Volny Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Austin "Ammo" Williams and Patrice Volny meet in a pivotal middleweight bout.

Nathaniel Marrero

March 12, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA: Austin Williams and Patrice Volney face-off prior to the Matchroom Boxing card on March 15, 2025 at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom.)
A secondary title is on the line when Austin "Ammo" Williams faces Patrice "Vicious" Volny on Saturday at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL.

Williams and Volny both have their sights on a world title shot in an open middleweight division when they face off for the WBA Continental Americas middleweight title. Ammo (17-1, 12 KOs) understands the task at hand in facing Volny, but also knows that it takes a challenge to bring out the best in him.

“I know he’s a great fighter but that’s what you need,” Ammo said after the weigh in. “You need the opposition to be great to show greatness and I’m ready to show I’m on a completely different level.”

For Volny (19-1, 13 KOs), the opportunity to face an opponent like Ammo is one he's been itching for.

“I’ve been waiting for that fight a long time,” Volny said. “I’ve been waiting for this type of fight. I have the opportunity now to take advantage of it. We’ve been ready…He’s ready for a war like I am."

Here are the keys to victory for Williams and Volny on Saturday night.

Keys to Victory

Williams, 28, is the superior athlete and his athleticism will be key against Volny.

Ammo boasts a speed advantage and he's the better technical boxer. The rising southpaw contender also has an explosive left hand and will have to find a home for it if he's going to slow Volny down. Ammo will also need to use his footwork to keep Volny turning to walk him into counters and avoid him pushing the pace.

Volny, 35, is the bigger fighter, but he has no problem fighting on the inside. Rather than using his size to stay on the outside and outbox his opponents, Volny prefers to push the pace and fight in close quarters to wear his opponents down.

Volny could opt to stay on the outside and try to time Ammo on the way in. Ultimately, a blend of fighting on the inside while also trying to counter Ammo at range may be his best path to victory.

The range and pace of the fight will likely determine the outcome. If Ammo can keep his distance and find a home for his left hand and out-box Volny, he'll have the inside track toward a win. But if Volny is able to make it an ugly fight on the inside and use his size advantage to wear on Ammo, he will be well-positioned to pull off the upset.

Williams vs. Volny Date

Date: March 15, 2025

Austin "Ammo" Williams vs. Patrice Volny takes place on March 15, 2025.

Williams vs. Volny Time

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

The Williams vs. Volny card begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Williams vs. Volny

TV/Stream: DAZN

Williams vs. Volny can be watched on DAZN.

Williams vs. Volny location

Location: Caribe Royale, Orlando, FL.

The Williams vs. Volny card is taking place at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL.

Williams vs. Volny fight card

Austin Williams vs. Patrice Volny: 12-round WBA Continental Americas middleweight title bout

Edgar Berlanga vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz: 10-round WBO NABO super middleweight title bout (Berlanga ineligible to win title after missing weight)

Omari Jones vs. Alessio Mastronunzio: 6-round bout

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Yomar Alamo: 10-round junior welterweight bout

Pablo Valdez vs. Mauro Maximiliano Godoy: 8-round welterweight bout

Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs. Carl Rogers: 4-round super featherweight bout.

