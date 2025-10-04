BKFC 82 Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
After months of anticipation, BKFC 82 is finally here. The promotion makes its highly anticipated New Jersey debut with a pair of thrilling title fights headlining a loaded fight card on Saturday night.
BKFC King of Violence Mike Perry returns in the main event after over a year away from the ring. 'Platinum' returns to the promotion to defend his belt against UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens, who brings a 3-0 bare-knuckle record into the bout.
While Perry and Stephens have a wealth of respect for one another, they have not strayed from getting in each other's faces during the promotional buildup. Both fighters look to pressure and rarely take steps back, leading BKFC president David Feldman to believe the fight could be the best in promotional history.
Before Perry and Stephens meet in the ring, women's flyweight champion Christine Ferea faces women's featherweight champion Jessica Borga in the co-main event. The heated rivals will meet for the inaugural BKFC Queen of Violence title, which will crown a female counterpart for the main event winner.
As much tension as there is in the main event, Ferea and Borga are easily the biggest rivalry on the card. The two can barely be in the same room as one another and have finally agreed on a weight to settle their feud. While Ferea believes the fight will be a one-sided beatdown, Borga feels that the way 'Misfit' has promoted the fight only favors her.
New Jersey native Jimmie Rivera will also be on the card, fighting for the first time since challenging Kai Stewart for the BKFC featherweight title. Rivera was initially scheduled to face former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, but he will instead lock horns with short-notice replacement Timmy Mason.
In addition to Perry, Stephens and Rivera, three other UFC veterans will compete on the undercard. Former GLORY kickboxer Karl Roberson makes his bare-knuckle boxing debut on the event against fellow UFC alum Oluwale Bamgbose, who is also removing the gloves for the first time.
Former The Ultimate Fighter champion Mike Trizano will get the night started against JC Deleon. Trizano was initially scheduled to face Phil Caracappa, but the two were rebooked for unknown reasons. Caracappa will instead face Quentin Gaskins in the third fight of the night.
BKFC 82 Date
Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
BKFC 82 Start Time
Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
How To Watch BKC 82: Mike Perry vs Jeremy Stephens
TV/sStream: DAZN PPV
BKFC 82 Location
Location: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
BKFC 82 Card
(C) Mike Perry (5-0) vs. Jeremy Stephens (3-0) [middleweight], for the BKFC King of Violence title
Christine Ferea (10-1) vs. Jessica Borga (3-1) [bantamweight], for the BKFC Queen of Violence title
Jimmie Rivera (2-2-1) vs. Timmy Mason (3-2) [lightweight]
Karl Roberson (debut) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (debut) [cruiserweight]
Phil Caracappa (1-0) vs. Quentin Gaskins (1-1) [bantamweight]
Jeff Lentz (debut) vs. Elijah Harris (2-0) [lightweight]
Mike Trizano (1-0) vs. JC Deleon (1-0) [lightweight]
The Latest Boxing News
Boxing Tonight (10/4/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight
Joe Rogan's Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Result Reaction Speaks Volumes
Conor McGregor Picks Winner Of Mayweather vs Canelo Bare Knuckle Boxing Fight
Fans Certain of Terence Crawford’s Next Move After Janibek-Lara Unification Bout News