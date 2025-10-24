J.J. McCarthy Injury Update Doesn’t Help Vikings Odds vs Lions
The Vikings just took a primetime beating against the Chargers in Week 8, but the impending return of their starting quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, isn’t helping their odds against the Lions in Week 9.
Adam Schefter reported McCarthy is likely to return next week against the Lions. That’s welcome news after backup Carson Wentz gritted his way through the Vikings’ 37-10 drubbing in Los Angeles. Yet, the Vikings are -8.5 point underdogs at FanDuel against the Lions next week, suggesting even McCarthy’s return isn’t expected to help Minnesota much.
McCarthy was injured in the Vikings Week 2 loss against the Falcons and hasn’t played since. He was ineffective as a starter for all but one quarter in Week 1 against the Bears. On the season, he has 2 TD passes, 1 rushing TD and 3 INTs.
McCarthy was the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft, but missed all of his rookie season with a torn meniscus and hurt his ankle in Week 2 this year. Wentz stepped in and led the Vikings to a 2-3 record. In Minnesota’s three losses, he threw 1 TD against 5 INTs.
Wentz played through a shoulder injury against the Chargers and was sacked five times. He looked like he shouldn't be on the field because of the injury.
Now McCarthy returns as the presumed savior, but without much confidence from bookmakers. The Vikings are now +790 to make the playoffs and -1400 to miss them at FanDuel.
The Vikings have 10 days to prepare for their game against the 5-2 Lions. But the Lions are on a bye this week, so they’ll have a full two weeks to prepare.
While a healthy McCarthy is better than an injured Wentz, the Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL and oddsmakers don’t expect McCarthy to return and make the Vikings immediately better. The odds suggest it could get worse before it gets better for the Vikings.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.