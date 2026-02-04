BKFC Makes Major Broadcast Announcement for Knucklemania VI That Fans Will Love

The biggest BKFC event of the year will reach its widest audience in the sport's history. The premier bare-knuckle boxing organization made sure of that with its latest fan-pleasing announcement.

The BKFC has been streaming on DAZN for the last couple of years, with its marquee events available on pay-per-view. However, Knucklemania VI will be available to stream for free on Feb. 7 on The BKFC app and the BKFC YouTube channel, the promotion announced on Tuesday.

The biggest night in fighting is EVERYWHERE. 👊

KnuckleMania VI. LIVE & FREE. FEB 7 ‼️🫱🏽‍🫲🏽#KM6 | Feb 7 | Tix ➡️ https://t.co/LJX5urGkRW pic.twitter.com/zwrWZRwNLe — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) February 3, 2026

Free streaming has been something BKFC president David Feldman has wanted since he launched the promotion in 2018. As the company continues to expand, Feldman finally feels the time is right, particularly with the blockbuster event he has on deck.

"Combat sports fans are getting hit hard with streaming fees and pay-per-view prices," Feldman said, via the BKFC press release. "We've put together an extraordinary event for Knucklemania VI and we want the world to see what bare-knuckle fighting is and why it's the most relatable, most exciting sport, and why we're the fastest-growing combat sports promotion in the world."

The event will also be available to stream on DAZN, the Fubo Sports Network, Bally Sports Live, Stadium and Triller TV, according to the press release. The Spanish broadcast will be available on FOX Deportes.

BKFC Knucklemania VI features 13 fights — three preliminary bouts leading into a 10-fight main card. The promotion has been streaming the prelims for free on YouTube and X for the past year, but Saturday will mark the first time it streams a full event on a non-subscription platform.

BKFC Knucklemania VI following combat sports trend

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The pay-per-view model has been a staple of combat sports for decades, but it is taking a massive hit in 2026. His Excellency Turki Alalshikh slashed the business practice by significantly decreasing pay-per-view prices in 2025, and the UFC took it to the next level in 2026.

The UFC has implemented a pay-per-view model since its inception, but that took a complete 180-degree turn in 2026. After years of following the same pattern, Dana White announced the company would do away with pay-per-view fight cards after signing a new broadcast deal with Paramount+.

MORE: Floyd Mayweather Jr Sues Showtime for Hundreds of Millions

White's Zuffa Boxing announced a similar deal with Paramount+ a few weeks later, which also excludes any pay-per-views. Fans can now watch every UFC and Zuffa Boxing fight card with a Paramount+ subscription without an additional fee until further notice.

While major boxing events still require a pay-per-view deposit, that practice is quickly diminishing in combat sports. The BKFC did not announce it would permanently do away with pay-per-views, but that appears to be the direction it is headed.

The Latest Boxing News

Most Valuable Promotions Announces Four Title Fight Card in UK Debut

Gervonta Davis Facing Another Arrest Warrant One Week After Posting Bond

Jarrell Miller Hilariously Breaks Down Moment He Knew His Toupee Was Falling Off

Terence Crawford Reveals Key Reason for His Sudden Retirement