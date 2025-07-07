Boxing Fans React To Shakur Stevenson's "Big Dog" Post On Social Media
Shakur Stevenson is set to fight William Zepeda on July 12 in New York City, with the reigning champion putting his WBC lightweight title on the line for the fight. The fight was added as co-main event to the Berlanga vs Sheeraz Ring Magazine 3 card just days after Stevenson issued a public apology to Turki Alalshikh.
Stevenson is coming into the fight 23-0-0 with 11 KOs. His last fight took place in February where he defeated Josh Padley by TKO. Meanwhile, William Zepeda is coming off a majority decision win against Tevin Farmer in March. His record stands at 33-0-0 with 27 KO wins. It's a match up of Stevenson's defensive skills vs Zepeda's aggression.
And ahead of his fight, Stevenson appeared to suggest this is all just part of his plan to become the big dog.
@ShakurStevenson: "Sometimes u gotta play lil dog to become big dog"
His post immediately gained traction, with fans both for and against Stevenson commenting. Many fans were in his corner:
@lilbroski1997: "like a pawn reaching the opposite side of the board I hear you twin"
@boxlatinotv: "That’s right champ !! You on the right path"
@Johnnyluvs2ball: "Show them you really are him champ, no matter what they pull your stock rising let them play games the skill and will will pay the bills"
However, others were quick to call him out for reportedly rejecting a Devin Haney fight while giving in to Turki Alalshikh.
@hyperkoboxing: "You bent the knee for the bag."
@TonysBoxTalk: "How convenient!! Soooo, I guess things changed cuz that's not what you were saying when the Devin fight was on the table."
@comment_warrior: "Your hands are done and you only fight 2x a year if that… all that big dawg talk is gone son"
@Facilities101: "Man, Turki playing Big Dog, Lil Mouse with you. I hope that shrinking ring shit aint real and bro you should’ve took the 25%"
