Boxing Tonight: Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch. Fights for both June 7th and June 8th included.
Abdullah Mason vs Jeremiah Nakathila
Abdullah Mason vs Jeremiah Nakathila (10 rounds, lightweight)
Troy Isley vs Etoundi Michel William (10 rounds, middleweight)
Kelvin Davis vs Nahir Albright (10 rounds, super lightweight)
Date: Jun 7, 2025
Time: 10 pm EST
Watch: ESPN
Location: Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
Beatriz Ferreira vs Maria Ines Ferreyra
Beatriz Ferreira vs Maria Ines Ferreyra (10 rounds, lightweight)
Date: June 7, 2025
Time: 9 pm EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida
Justin Pauldo vs Juan Carlos Burgos
Justin Pauldo vs Juan Carlos Burgos (10 rounds, lightweight)
Emiliano Moreno vs Erick Bone (10 rounds, bantamweight)
Date: June 7, 2025
Time: 5 pm EST
Watch: ProBox TV
Location: Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas
Callum Simpson vs Ivan Zucco
Callum Simpson vs Ivan Zucco (12 rounds, super middleweight)
Mark Jeffers vs Sean Hemphill (10 rounds, super middleweight)
Rhys Edwards vs Thomas Essomba (8 rounds, featherweight)
Adam Azim vs Eliot Chavez (8 rounds, super lightweight)
Date: June 7, 2025
Time: 2 pm EST
Watch: Amazon Prime, Sky Sports
Location: Oakwell in Barnsley, United Kingdom
Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni
Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni (12 rounds, heavyweight)
Pierce O’Leary vs Liam Dillon (12 rounds, super lightweight)
Mike Perez vs Steven Ward (10 rounds, cruiserweight)
Date: June 7, 2025
Time: 2 pm EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Portman Road in Ipswich, United Kingdom
Jai Opetaia vs Claudio Squeo
Jai Opetaia vs Claudio Squeo (12 rounds, cruiserweight)
Conor Wallace vs Dylan Colin (8 rounds, light heavyweight)
Ben Mahoney vs Eddy Colmenares (10 rounds, super welterweight)
Date: June 8, 2025
Time: 5 am EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Australia
Junto Nakatani vs Ryosuke Nishida
Junto Nakatani vs Ryosuke Nishida (12 rounds, bantamweight)
Tenshin Nasukawa vs Victor Santillan (10 rounds, bantamweight)
Van Thao Tran vs Tomoya Tsuboi (10 rounds, bantamweight)
Date: June 8, 2025
Time: 4:30 am EST
Watch: ESPN
Location: Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan
