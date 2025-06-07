Boxing

Boxing Tonight: Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Harris Freedman

Lightweights Ronal Ron, blue corner, and Abdullah Mason, red corner, fight in a Top Rank bout at the American Bank Center on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Mason won in four rounds by technical knockout.
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch. Fights for both June 7th and June 8th included.

Abdullah Mason vs Jeremiah Nakathila

Abdullah Mason vs Jeremiah Nakathila (10 rounds, lightweight)

Troy Isley vs Etoundi Michel William (10 rounds, middleweight)

Kelvin Davis vs Nahir Albright (10 rounds, super lightweight)

Date: Jun 7, 2025

Time: 10 pm EST

Watch: ESPN

Location: Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Beatriz Ferreira vs Maria Ines Ferreyra

Beatriz Ferreira vs Maria Ines Ferreyra (10 rounds, lightweight)

Date: June 7, 2025

Time: 9 pm EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida

Justin Pauldo vs Juan Carlos Burgos

Justin Pauldo vs Juan Carlos Burgos (10 rounds, lightweight)

Emiliano Moreno vs Erick Bone (10 rounds, bantamweight)

Date: June 7, 2025

Time: 5 pm EST

Watch: ProBox TV

Location: Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas

Callum Simpson vs Ivan Zucco

Callum Simpson vs Ivan Zucco (12 rounds, super middleweight)

Mark Jeffers vs Sean Hemphill (10 rounds, super middleweight)

Rhys Edwards vs Thomas Essomba (8 rounds, featherweight)

Adam Azim vs Eliot Chavez (8 rounds, super lightweight)

Date: June 7, 2025

Time: 2 pm EST

Watch: Amazon Prime, Sky Sports

Location: Oakwell in Barnsley, United Kingdom

Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni

Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni (12 rounds, heavyweight)

Pierce O’Leary vs Liam Dillon (12 rounds, super lightweight)

Mike Perez vs Steven Ward (10 rounds, cruiserweight)

Date: June 7, 2025

Time: 2 pm EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Portman Road in Ipswich, United Kingdom

Jai Opetaia vs Claudio Squeo

Jai Opetaia vs Claudio Squeo (12 rounds, cruiserweight)

Conor Wallace vs Dylan Colin (8 rounds, light heavyweight)

Ben Mahoney vs Eddy Colmenares (10 rounds, super welterweight)

Date: June 8, 2025

Time: 5 am EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Australia

Junto Nakatani vs Ryosuke Nishida

Junto Nakatani vs Ryosuke Nishida (12 rounds, bantamweight)

Tenshin Nasukawa vs Victor Santillan (10 rounds, bantamweight)

Van Thao Tran vs Tomoya Tsuboi (10 rounds, bantamweight)

Date: June 8, 2025

Time: 4:30 am EST

Watch: ESPN

Location: Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan

