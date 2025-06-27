Boxing Tonight: Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon Odds, Prediction & How To Watch
Deontay Wilder is back in action on June 27, taking on Tyrrell Anthony Herndon at Witchita, Kansas, United States. The former heavyweight champion is looking to bounce back to winning ways and make a point to the boxing community.
Wilder has had a rough few years inside and outside the ring, losing four of his last five fights. Three of those defeats have come by knockout, including a devastating one against Zhilei Zhang in his last fight.
It's truly a make or break fight for Wilder against an opponent who is not nearly as accomplished. Herndon has been a journeyman in the heavyweight division and has a record of 24-5-0. The 37-year-old has an amazing opportunity to face someone like Wilder, who is often considered the biggest puncher in boxing history.
Wilder is a former WBC champion and defended his title nine times. He currently has a 43-4-1 record with 42 of those wins coming by knockout. A staggering 20 of those KOs have come in the first round. A defeat will perhaps send Wilder into retirement, however, a win could set up some big future fights for the Alabama native.
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction for Wilder vs Herndon this weekend. (Odds via Draftkings)
Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon moneyline odds
Moneyline: Deontay Wilder -2500, Tyrrell Herndon +1000
Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Deontay Wilder -1000, Tyrrell Herndon +1600
Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon decision odds
Decision: Deontay Wilder +800, Tyrrell Herndon +2500
Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon prediction
It's clearly a step down in competition for Deontay Wilder, who hasn't looked very good in his last two fights. However, those were against Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang. To be fair, Wilder has often fallen behind in many of his career fights, only to change it in a flash with his unearthly power.
He hasn't been able to land that decisive shot in the last two fights and has also been severely hurt in those contests. At 39, Wilder is arguably past his physical prime. Despite all that factors, he has seen much better opposition in the ring than Tyrrell Herndon.
Herndon might have a respectable start against a rusty Deontay Wilder, but it shouldn't be long before the legendary power is put on display. For Wilder, he doesn't even need to land clean to send his opponents to another dimension and Herndon could eat something flush very early.
It looks like a set up for another highlight reel Wilder KO, and given Herndon's history of getting finished early against Efe Ajagba and Richard Torrez, 'The Bronze Bomber' shouldn't take too long to end it. Wilder might take a couple of rounds to feel like himself again before landing the knockout shot.
Winner: Deontay Wilder by third-round KO.
Wilder vs Herndon fight card
Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon
Deon Nicholson vs Devonte Williams
Gustavo Trujillo vs Lateef Kayode
Nico Hernandez vs Robert Ledesma
Wilder vs Herndon date
Date: June 27, 2025
How to watch Wilder vs Herndon
Stream: fubo, PPV.com, BLK Prime
Wilder vs Herndon start time
Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (Main event start time approx. 11:30 p.m. ET)
Wilder vs Herndon location
Location: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
