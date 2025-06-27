Boxing

Boxing Tonight: Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon Odds, Prediction & How To Watch

Odds and prediction for Wilder vs Herndon.

Deontay Wilder is back in action on June 27, taking on Tyrrell Anthony Herndon at Witchita, Kansas, United States. The former heavyweight champion is looking to bounce back to winning ways and make a point to the boxing community.

Wilder has had a rough few years inside and outside the ring, losing four of his last five fights. Three of those defeats have come by knockout, including a devastating one against Zhilei Zhang in his last fight.

It's truly a make or break fight for Wilder against an opponent who is not nearly as accomplished. Herndon has been a journeyman in the heavyweight division and has a record of 24-5-0. The 37-year-old has an amazing opportunity to face someone like Wilder, who is often considered the biggest puncher in boxing history.

Deontay Wilder
Global Combat Collective

Wilder is a former WBC champion and defended his title nine times. He currently has a 43-4-1 record with 42 of those wins coming by knockout. A staggering 20 of those KOs have come in the first round. A defeat will perhaps send Wilder into retirement, however, a win could set up some big future fights for the Alabama native.

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction for Wilder vs Herndon this weekend. (Odds via Draftkings)

Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon moneyline odds

Moneyline: Deontay Wilder -2500, Tyrrell Herndon +1000

Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon knockout odds

KO/TKO/DQ: Deontay Wilder -1000, Tyrrell Herndon +1600

Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon decision odds

Decision: Deontay Wilder +800, Tyrrell Herndon +2500

Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon prediction

It's clearly a step down in competition for Deontay Wilder, who hasn't looked very good in his last two fights. However, those were against Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang. To be fair, Wilder has often fallen behind in many of his career fights, only to change it in a flash with his unearthly power.

He hasn't been able to land that decisive shot in the last two fights and has also been severely hurt in those contests. At 39, Wilder is arguably past his physical prime. Despite all that factors, he has seen much better opposition in the ring than Tyrrell Herndon.

Herndon might have a respectable start against a rusty Deontay Wilder, but it shouldn't be long before the legendary power is put on display. For Wilder, he doesn't even need to land clean to send his opponents to another dimension and Herndon could eat something flush very early.

It looks like a set up for another highlight reel Wilder KO, and given Herndon's history of getting finished early against Efe Ajagba and Richard Torrez, 'The Bronze Bomber' shouldn't take too long to end it. Wilder might take a couple of rounds to feel like himself again before landing the knockout shot.

Winner: Deontay Wilder by third-round KO.

Wilder vs Herndon fight card

Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon

Deon Nicholson vs Devonte Williams

Gustavo Trujillo vs Lateef Kayode

Nico Hernandez vs Robert Ledesma

Wilder vs Herndon date

Date: June 27, 2025

How to watch Wilder vs Herndon

Stream: fubo, PPV.com, BLK Prime

Wilder vs Herndon start time

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (Main event start time approx. 11:30 p.m. ET)

Wilder vs Herndon location

Location: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

